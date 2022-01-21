Canadian Pacific orders more hydrogen fuel cells to boost its program

Ballard Power Systems will be supplying the project with 14 units for the three locomotives.

Ballard Power Systems has announced that it is in receipt of an order for more hydrogen fuel cells. Those modules were ordered by the Canadian Pacific (CP) rail company for its H2-powered locomotive test program.

The new order increases the number of units ordered by 8, bringing the total to 14 modules.

CP ordered eight more 200-kilowatt modules of hydrogen fuel cells, bringing the total number to 14, including the original order the rail company placed with Ballard Power Systems. The new orders are a reflection of CP’s strategy for the expansion of its H2 program. This will increase its size from one locomotive to three. The increase was in part the result of financial support from Emissions Reduction Alberta, which was initially announced in 2021. That support included CAD$15 million (USD$12 million) in funding as a part of Emission Reduction Alberta’s Shovel-Ready Challenge.

“In expanding this groundbreaking project, CP is demonstrating its commitment to combating climate change through transformative technology,” explained Keith Creel, CEO of Canadian Pacific, as quoted in a recent Ballard media release. “I am very pleased that Emissions Reduction Alberta selected this program for a grant and I eagerly anticipate seeing a hydrogen-powered locomotive move CP customer freight in the near future.”

CP has been among the leaders in North American rail using hydrogen fuel cells.

CP is a North American rail sector industry leader. Its program was selected for the grant funding as one of sixteen emissions reduction projects that received funding from the Canadian province. The rail company has announced that its plan is for the refinement of converting diesel-electric powertrains into H2-electric powertrains across three locomotive categories. Those categories of locomotive represent the majority of the models in use across North America.

“The expansion of CP’s Hydrogen Locomotive Program is illustrative of the confidence in Ballard’s fuel cell technology and the important role hydrogen fuel cells will play in decarbonizing heavy-duty motive applications, such as freight locomotives,” said Randy MacEwan, CEO of Ballard Power Systems in the same media release announcing the increased order for hydrogen fuel cells from the Canadian rail company.