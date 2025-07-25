Hydrogen Fuel Cells Set Sail: Fincantieri’s Isotta Fraschini Unleashes Zero-Emission Cruise Innovation

Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), the legendary Italian engine manufacturer and a proud part of the Fincantieri family, just kicked off something big in Bari, Italy—an all-new €30 million line dedicated to building hydrogen fuel cells. This isn’t just another tech upgrade—it’s part of a bold push toward cleaner, greener travel, and it’s completely aligned with EU decarbonization goals. Backed by funding from IPCEI and European Regional Development Funds, the facility is set to turn out next-generation fuel cell modules designed for both sea and land applications.

First Stop: The Viking Libra

The real spotlight moment? These hydrogen fuel cells will make their debut aboard the Viking Libra, a zero-emission cruise ship currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard. Scheduled for delivery in late 2026, this cutting-edge vessel will use hydrogen to power both its propulsion system and onboard energy needs—shaping a new era for life at sea.

Bari’s Big Moment in Green Innovation

This launch isn’t just about one cruise ship—it’s a milestone for the entire region. With strong support from Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, and Sergio Razeto, CEO of IFM, the Bari facility is set to become a lighthouse for green maritime technology in Europe. It also opens the door to major shifts in jobs, workforce education, and infrastructure that are necessary for moving into a cleaner, more sustainable future.

If you thought Italy only did fast cars and fine food, think again—now it’s leading the charge in zero-emission cruise ships and Fincantieri innovation. And with Bari stepping up as a hub for hydrogen production, the ripple effects could be felt across the global maritime industry.