Hydrogen Infrastructure Expands in Germany as HOYER and H2 MOBILITY Join Forces

HOYER Group has teamed up with H2 MOBILITY in a new logistics partnership that’s set to kick off on July 21, 2025. The focus? Supplying clean hydrogen fuel to public refueling stations across Germany’s Rhein-Neckar region. Under this agreement, HOYER will take charge of the transport, volume tracking, and delivery scheduling — a big move to help scale up hydrogen infrastructure.

Driving forward green goals with real-world impact

This collaboration isn’t just about moving fuel — it’s a real step forward for zero-emission technology and supports Germany’s climate goals, along with the EU’s broader Green Deal. By using hydrogen-powered trucks that can refuel in under 15 minutes and go the distance — up to 450 km — HOYER is showing that green hydrogen isn’t just good for the planet, it’s practical too.

More than clean transport — it’s a boost for business

What’s exciting is that this deal isn’t only about meeting emissions targets. It’s also good news for the local economy. With new green jobs on the horizon and the possibility of expanding hydrogen logistics into other sectors, this partnership puts a spotlight on the growing commercial potential of fuel cell technology in everyday freight. It’s all part of a larger shift — supported by national hydrogen initiatives like HyTrucks.NRW — toward smarter, cleaner transportation solutions.

As hydrogen logistics continues to gain momentum, partnerships like this one are proving that the future of freight can be both sustainable and scalable.