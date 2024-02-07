Italian marina hydrogen fuel stations to be designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The British design and architecture firm has now revealed the design for the green H2 refueling infrastructure.

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has announced that they were hired to create the design for the first green hydrogen fuel stations in the world for the recreational boating industry and has now revealed the design it has created.

The project represents the first step in a development that will run across 25 of Italy’s ports and marinas.

The design for the hydrogen fuel stations is meant to change the way vessels are powered and place a sustainability commitment into the spotlight in the marine transportation arena.

The project is led by NatPower group subsidiary NatPower H. The project represents an investment of about €100 million into green H2 infrastructure. Its construction is expected to start this summer, with the goal of putting into place 100 refueling locations across the Mediterranean by the close of this decade. This strategy is in alignment with efforts to expand worldwide in providing sustainable power sources to consumers in the recreational boating community.

The design created by Zaha Hadid Architects will be unique for each of the hydrogen fuel stations.

The first design Zaha Hadid Architects allows for the integration of solar, wind, and/or other renewable electricity sources to power the green H2 production. The design incorporates NatPower H technology ensuring that the infrastructure will accommodate the growing global need for sustainable energy.

Once 100 hydrogen fuel stations have been installed – which is expected to be achieved and operational by 2030 – the use of H2 by Mediterranean recreational boats is expected to eliminate around 45,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

Safety, scalability and sustainability



Zaha Hadid Architects and NatPower H have developed the hydrogen fuel stations solutions based on the three principles of safety, scalability and sustainability. Through these principles, they intend to meet the growing demand and need of the boating industry for sustainable options to reduce the environmental impact of heading out on the water.

This will also provide options for those seeking vessels in compliance with restrictions of diesel engines in certain protected marine areas around the world.

