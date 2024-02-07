Nikola Corp. appoints new president to Nikola Energy, its hydrogen-focused subsidiary

Ole Hoefelmann is now president of Nikola Energy.

Via its HYLA brand, Nikola corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) announced it has appointed Ole Hoefelmann, a 30+ year veteran of the hydrogen business, as President of Nikola Energy. Hoefelmann will now take the reins of HYLA.

A long-time expert in his field.

Originally from Munich, Germany, Hoefelmann’s expertise in the hydrogen economy is significant. As previously stated, Hoefelmann brings over 30 years of experience to his new role as President of Nikola Energy.

His decades of experience include executive positions at Air Liquide (a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and health). There, he developed commercialization strategies to scale hydrogen energy, accelerated growth in new markets, influenced safety education and protocol, and worked together with some of the world’s largest vehicle companies to establish hydrogen refueling networks and hydrogen production.

Additionally, Hoefelmann has worked at Plug Power (a fuel cell company dedicated to building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem), Hy24 (a clean H2 infrastructure investment platform), and is former chair and vice-chair for the California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) and vice chair of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA)

Most recently, Hoefelmann has served as Nikola’s Global Head of Infrastructure Operations. In this position, he led the reorganization of the HYLA-brand hydrogen refueling structure. Nikola’s HYLA brand was created to deliver cost-effective, eco-friendly hydrogen supply, distribution and dispensing solutions, with a mission to provide the hydrogen fuel supply to transition commercial trucking into an emissions-free industry.

As President of Nikola Energy, Hoefelmann will continue to expand on his work in the hydrogen business, where he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s energy business. Among these responsibilities include overseeing supply strategy, dispensing, technology and development.

The new Nikola Energy president is important to Nikola’s energy efforts.

“Ole is a highly regarded international executive from the energy sector with an impeccable resume. In a few short months, he has helped the company make considerable strides in creating its hydrogen highway, starting in California, with plans to expand across the U.S. and Canada,” said Nikola President and CEO, Steve Girsky in a recent company news release announcing the appointment of the new Nikola Energy president.

“As our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck sales increase in 2024, it’s important that our energy efforts are commensurate,” added Grisky. “We are confident that our customers will benefit from Ole’s expertise and service-oriented mentality.”

Hoefelmann will take over for Joe Cappello.

Ole Hoefelmann will be replacing Joe Cappello as President of Nikola Energy. Grisky said the company wishes Capello – another veteran and leader in the hydrogen space – “all the best as he continues to champion energy transitions and support the growth and use of hydrogen on a global scale.”

Nikola Energy is a subsidiary of Nikola Corporation dedicated to pioneering cost-effective solution for the sustainable production and distribution of hydrogen.

