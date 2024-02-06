French JDP unlocks liquified hydrogen carrier milestone achievement

Approval in Principle (AIP) was given to the consortium of French companies for the H2 carrier.

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin, and Bureau Veritas announced that their Joint Development Project (JDP), a new membrane tank-based transport system for liquified hydrogen, has been a success, achieving two AIP from Bureau Veritas.

The preliminary design of the carrier was unveiled at the Hyvolution Summit.

The preliminary design of a 150,000 cubic meter large scale liquified hydrogen carrier was unveiled by the companies during last week’s Hyvolution Summit 2024 trade show in Paris. Hyvolution Paris, which ran from January 30 – February 1, is the world’s leading hydrogen meeting with 570+ exhibitors and 350 speakers.

As for the two AIP approvals the JDP successfully received from Buruea Veritas, one is for underlying containment technology and the other is for initial vessel design.

Specifically, the first approval is for the design of a cryogenic membrane containment system for liquified hydrogen. The membrane containment system could revolutionize transporting very large volumes of liquified hydrogen transport, which, needing to be stored at -253°C, is extremely challenging to do reliably, safely and economically. This groundbreaking containment technology was developed by GTT, a leader in membrane containment systems for LNG (liquefied natural gas) carriers.

The second approval is for the preliminary design of a 150,000 cubic meter carrier, which is about the approximate size (by volume) of a modern seaworthy LNG carrier. The preliminary design was developed by naval architect LMG Marin, which used GTT’s containment system as a jumping off point. The vessel has been designed to accommodate the tanks as well as perform commercial requirements. TotalEnergies was responsible for specifying the vessels design codes, including the vessels dimension and capacity limits, the shipping routes it would use and associated carbon dioxide emissions.

Bureau Veritas carried out the risk assessment for the liquified hydrogen carrier.

Specializing in testing, inspection and certification in various sectors, including Marine, Bureau Veritas carried out the risk assessment for the JDP, reviewing the designs in line with the most up-to-date regulatory requirements, ensuring that they met Bureau Veritas rules.

“We are very pleased to be able to award these two AIPs, which testify to the quality of the technical work carried out on innovative subjects, and to the availability of the latest technology,” said Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

A “major step forward” for developing the H2 marine industry.

“Alongside TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas, we are proud to have met this ambitious technological and environmental challenge for the maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen,” stated Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.

“GTT’s ability to design a breakthrough technology suitable for large vessels is a major step forward for the development of the hydrogen industry,” Berterottière added.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.