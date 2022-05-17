Global leaders and industry experts came together to talk about different forms of energy.

The first World Utilities Congress brought together global leaders and utilities sector experts in Abu Dhabi for discussions regarding the role of various forms of energy such as hydrogen-fuel, nuclear and others.

They talked about trends in the global power and water industry and the exploration of new tech.

The event’s patron was Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office. The discussions examined global power trends as well as the way energy and water technologies and innovations are influencing demand. It was hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and was organized by DMG Events.

The goal of the event was to support the mandate for moving toward a sustainable global world and water supply future. The Strategic Conference program is focused on the issues that C-level leadership teams must take into consideration, and they upgrade their utilities for the management of disruptive change. This also featured a digital transformation strategy focus for the future in the face of changing customer needs and an evolving market.

Hydrogen-fuel, nuclear and other energy forms will play varying roles in the evolution of energy needs.

“The energy sector is suffering holistically from so many things, such as running out of capacity at all levels, be it upstream, downstream, in manufacturing, and supply chains. This causes disruptions in the supply chain, which is a phenomena that affects other sectors,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the second day.

“The world needs to work collectively, responsibly and comprehensively providing us with strategy for the world’s economy. Two things need our focus: supply chain issues and services issues, including energy. This is fundamentally why we are here today and it is the most profound two topics that we need to focus on,” he added.

As energy needs evolve worldwide, hydrogen-fuel and many other energy sources are expected to be integral to developing sustainable solutions to ensure supply security as well as economic growth and prosperity.