A hydrogen Grenadier vehicle won’t be in production anytime soon

A fuel cell version of the INEOS Grenadier won’t be sold.

Due to a lack of support for hydrogen fuel, production of a hydrogen Grenadier has been ruled out by INEOS Automotive CEO Lynn Calder.

The zero-emissions INEOS Grenadier Demonstrator will not enter production.

Although the company had previously announced that its new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology was ready for mass production, INEOS Automotive has said that it is not intending to produce hydrogen Grenadier vehicles. Calder recently told Carsales – the largest automotive, motorcycle and marine classified business in Australia – that lack of government support for hydrogen fuel in markets where the Grenadier is sold is a major reason why the FCEVs won’t be produced and made available to the public any time soon.

“We didn’t do the project to not build it,” The CEO explained to Carsales, “but today in all good conscience it’s hard for me to build a car that I don’t think people are going to buy yet.”

The hydrogen Grenadier would be ideal for extreme off-roading.

Although INEOS is on track to produce its first electric vehicle in 2026, a vehicle that would be similar to the Grenadier wagon and Quartermaster pick-up, it won’t be without its limitations. Battery power can be limiting for off-road vehicles travelling long distances or towing.

For off-roading, towing, or traveling long distances, the hydrogen Grenadier would be the ideal zero-emissions alternative to gas or diesel, according to Calder, who would like to produce a fuel cell version of the sports utility vehicle. She feels a mix of powertrains is a better option than relying on only one fossil fuel alternative.

“I firmly believe we’re going to need a mix of powertrains if we’re going to meet the targets set by governments,” Calder said. “I fear if we carry on putting all our eggs in one basket, we’re going to fail.”

Help from policy makers is a must.

Until there is more support given to the auto industry by policymakers to help it transition to clean fuels and more support to produce and distribute hydrogen fuel, it will be difficult for vehicles like the hydrogen Grenadier to feasibly exist and for the industry to reach government decarbonization targets.



