The structure is claimed to be the first zero-emission home in Europe and is equipped with fuel cells.

Italian researchers claim that they have built the first zero-emission home in Europe by creating a hydrogen house equipped with fuel cells.

The zero-emission home design was developed by University of Sannio scientists.

The University of Sannio researchers worked in a collaboration with private companies to create the hydrogen house. Instead of relying on the grid, all its electricity is produced using fuel cells on site.

“Lately, we have focused on the issue of CO2 emissions in the environment and worked on the idea of using hydrogen to make this house a completely self-sufficient system,” explained University of Sannio Dean Gerardo Canfora.

European countries, companies and individuals are seeking alternatives to their reliance on fossil fuels in the face of the current energy crisis. This complements an overall effort to transition to energy sources that will reduce – or ideally eliminate – carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The newly designed home is meant to tick both boxes. With the added drive to cut off reliance on Russian energy, the creation of this building is particularly timely and will provide useful real-world information about the use of H2 to power and heat residences and commercial buildings.

The Benevento building hydrogen house is used for student housing while being a living laboratory.

At the same time that the structure provides a home for university students, it will also function as an experiment in real-life circumstances for assessing the advantages and limitations of using H2 technologies for decarbonizing future homes, offices and other buildings.

The University of Sannio research team said that the H2-powered fuel cells generate both the building’s electricity and its heating. Furthermore, the building also uses solar and geothermal energy to generate additional renewable power, allowing it to achieve a fully “zero-emission building” status.

Design and construction assistance for the hydrogen house was provided by technical research center for sustainable construction, the Stress Consortium. The idea is to use the building to inspire upcoming home and business power plans through the use of fuel cells that are powered by H2.