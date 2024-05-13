New partnership to bring more hydrogen production systems to European market

Metacon and Siemens collab to accelerate manufacturing green H2 in Sweden.

Metacon AB (publ), a developer and manufacturer of energy systems for green hydrogen production, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siemens AG, a tech company specializing in industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare, with the purpose of speeding up the manufacturing of hydrogen production systems in Sweden for the EU market.

Siemens will become Metacon’s tech partner.

As part of the new partnership, Siemens will supply its technology expertise to Metacon. Specifically, Siemen’s expertise includes delivering products, solutions and services related to power distribution, automation, instrumentation, electrification, drives, and building technology.

Additionally, Siemens will contribute their large array of digital services and software for standardization, optimization, and simulation during the manufacturing and operational stages of the hydrogen production facilities.

“Hydrogen is an important piece of the puzzle in the industrial, energy and transport sectors to become CO2 neutral,” commented Mikael Kraft, Head of Factory Automation and Sales at Siemens Digital Industries, in a recent Metacon news release.

Kraft added that hydrogen is the focus of Siemen’s global investment in P2X.

Metacon aims to become a market leader in hydrogen production plants.

The company plans to become one of the market leaders in Europe by establishing large-scale hydrogen production plants based on their partner PERIC’s world-leading tech for pressurized alkaline electrolysis stacks.

Metacon revealed at the start of 2024 that they were given exclusive rights for manufacturing complete electrolysis plants based on PERIC’s tech. According to Metacon, one of the primary components of PERIC’s alkaline tech is efficient and proven 5-megawatt modules with more than a decade of operating data. Additionally, Metacon has access to the 10-megawatt module that PERIC recently launched, and it is currently one of the largest of its kind in the world.

Big investment plans

Metacon CEO and President, Christer Wikner, said that the company has “big plans” for investing in the manufacture and sale of large-scale electrolysis plants to the wind power sector, the transport sector, and the basic industry sector, among others, in Europe. With the help of Siemens, Metacon has the opportunity to “accelerate and optimize central parts” of their unique Gigafactory project, Wikner said.