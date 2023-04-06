Global hydrogen safety training program to be developed by EUTEX

CompEx, a leading provider of accredited competency-based training for hazardous environments, has chosen EUTEX International to develop and pilot a new hydrogen safety training program. The objective of the program is to ensure the safety of those who work with hydrogen fuel in industries such as energy, transport, and maritime. The certification training, which includes working in hazardous locations, the installation and inspection of electrical equipment, and design engineering for hazardous areas, will be offered through EUTEX centers across the US, India, Thailand, Myanmar, and the UAE.

The use of hydrogen is gaining momentum as many industries seek decarbonization strategies.

EUTEX is one of the largest training providers of CompEx accredited courses in the world. CompEx is a global certification body with training standards that have been widely recognized over the past 30 years by major organizations as the benchmark to validate the competency and skills of people who work in potentially hazardous and explosive environments.

With hydrogen gaining momentum in industries such as transport, energy, and maritime, to name a few, a hydrogen safety training program is becoming increasingly important to protect those who work in these industries.

Headquartered in Houston, EUTEX currently trains personnel in CompEx certifications from its centers in the US, India, Thailand, Myanmar and the UAE. Among the certification training includes:

• Working in hazardous locations where gases, vapours and dust can create explosive atmospheres

• Installation and inspection of electrical equipment

• Design engineering for hazardous areas

EUTEX aims to have its hydrogen safety training package available to its clients in the summer.

The new CompEx Hydrogen suite is based on the ISO/TR 15916:2015(EN) basic considerations for the safety of hydrogen systems. It seeks to cover the principles, properties and characteristics of hydrogen gas compared to conventional hydrocarbons, to allow for the quick identification of hazards and risks and for appropriate mitigation and control measures to be deployed.

CompEx and EUTEX Project Vision

“The CompEx Hydrogen certification will play a key role in ensuring future competence within the industry, and this strategic link with EUTEX will help us to deliver appropriate skills for this future renewable energy for a more sustainable future,” said Huw Bement, director at CompEx.

Bement said that many countries are beginning to realize hydrogen’s potential as a displacement solution to hydrocarbons, especially in the case of transportation and heavy industries. However, Bement notes that though this clean energy is very versatile, hydrogen gas still needs to be approached with extreme caution.

EUTEX chief technical officer Fraser Heggie said that EUTEX looks forward to developing and launching the CompEx Hydrogen safety suite of online training to aid existing workforces with the necessary core competencies.

“Only then can they react quickly and appropriately to mitigate any potentially hazardous incidents from occurring, protecting themselves, those around them, and the integrity of the asset or plant they are operating on,” Heggie explained.

“We have been at the forefront of delivering CompEx’s approved courses for more than a decade,” Heggie added. “We have a diverse experience across the energy mix and in-depth knowledge of how to develop and deliver training that is engaging and impactful.”

EUTEX’ goal is to have the hydrogen safety training packages ready to go, approved and exclusively available to their clients from this summer (2023).

