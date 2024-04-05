Air Liquide’s hydrogen station is “dressed” and ready for the Paris Olympics

The company H2 refueling station is deployed and sporting a new look.

An official supporter of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Air Liquide has designed and installed a hydrogen station for the event. It is located in the heart of the city at Place de l’Alma, a few short steps away from the Eifel Tower.

The refueling station will supply renewable H2.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important worldwide, and the Olympics have become a place for countries and companies to showcase clean energy and fuel. Hydrogen is one such sustainable solution included in these efforts, as seen in both the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The hydrogen station Air Liquide has designed and developed for the upcoming Games in Paris – which kick off in just over 100 days – is a vital part of this goal to organize Olympic and Paralympic Games with greater sustainability. Keeping in line with clean fuel and sustainability, Air Liquide’s hydrogen station uses hydrogen produced from renewable sources. It will be responsible for fueling Paris 2024’s official fleet. Most of this fleet includes 500 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

A hydrogen station with a purpose beyond refueling.

The hydrogen station is important for more reasons beyond supplying the official fleet. It, along with the H2 vehicles that will be used during Paris 2024, represents an incredible opportunity to speed up the development and adoption of hydrogen, according to Armelle Levieux, a member of Air Liquide’s Executive Committee overseeing Hydrogen activities.

The Place de l’Alma station “embodies the showcase of an exceptional network” and will “leave its mark as a lasting legacy,” Leviuex stated.

Is hydrogen a key solution for intensive transport?

Air Liquide certainly thinks so. The company believes that hydrogen is a “key solution” to lowering carbon emissions and decarbonizing a variety of sectors, including industry and transport, especially for intensive transport. The reason is that hydrogen offers notable benefits for intensive use vehicles. These benefits include speedy refilling (as little as 5 minutes) and a long autonomy (a range up to 403 miles).

Transport is responsible for a quarter of the world’s carbon emission. A leader in its field, Air Liquide provides hydrogen to about 15,000 cars, 1,000 trucks and 500 buses across the globe.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.