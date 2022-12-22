H2GO Power gets AI and hydrogen storage technology funding from UK government

The goal is to head the first demonstration of its unique and industrial scale technology.

H2GO Power is headed toward a world first as a part of a collaboration with Baxi, and will be receiving UK government funding to lead an industrial scale demonstration of its artificial intelligence and hydrogen storage technology.

The demonstration is for the delivery of a heat-in-a-box carbon neutral heating solution.

The heat-in-a-box heating solution demonstration from H2GO Power will involve the supply of gas pre-heating in a carbon-neutral way that has been deemed safe and has the potential to also offer renewable heating solutions for other applications as well. This will involve the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and unique hydrogen storage technology.

The demonstration will be hosted by Northern Gas Networks (NGN) the gas distributor for most of Yorkshire, as well as northern Cumbria and the North East. It will host the demonstration near Gateshead at the NGN Low Thornley test facility.

The testing will involve a range of different distribution, use and hydrogen storage technology options.

The AI and hydrogen storage technology will be aimed at pre-heating, which is a central component of distributing gas. Before transportation to homes and business by way of the distribution network, the pressure of the gas must be lowered. As this places it at risk of freezing, pre-heating is used to ensure that it will flow. Conventional units for pre-heating the gas are quite energy intensive. Therefore, industries have been researching for about a decade to discover sustainable, low-carbon alternative options.

Heat-in-a-box is a first-of-a-kind solution within its own container. It brings together electrolysis, the H2GO proprietary low-pressure H2 storage, and the H2 boiler from Baxi. The result is the first-ever commercial H2 boiler. https://www.hydrogenfuelnews.com/hydrogen-fuel-cell-ebook/

The end-to-end system is photovoltaic solar powered and is operated by an artificial intelligence-enabled optimization software platform called HyAI, which was developed by H2GO. The HyAI is the first end-to end optimization software in the world to act as a service platform specifically created for H2 value chain systems. NGN will be installing it into its existing infrastructure for integration as a component of the solution and for overall system operation optimization.

The Smart Hydrogen-Gas Network (SHyGaN) concept introduction

The new solution is introducing a ShyGaN concept, an initiative which is among the projects receiving BEIS £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio funding by way of the Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme (IHA). That program is geared toward providing the funding required for innovation projects offering strategies and technologies necessary for end-to-end industrial fuel switching to H2. The IHA is working on the development of H2 solution blueprints for industrial uses.

The design of the AI and hydrogen storage technology and delivery system maximizes energy efficiency and requires only a minimum of system maintenance. This makes it possible for safe, carbon-neutral autonomous operation.

“Innovation projects are critical to understanding the route for the UK to reach net zero, the role hydrogen can play in helping to decarbonise all sectors and the opportunities it offers within a whole-systems approach,” stated NGN CEO Mark Horsley in a news release. “We’re delighted to be hosting such an exciting whole-systems demonstration.”

The AI and hydrogen storage technology and delivery can decarbonize heating on an industrial scale.

“Heat-in-the-box is revolutionary as it can decarbonise heating processes from multiple industries including cement, glass, ceramics, chemical, food & drinks, paper & pulp and more. Furthermore, the demand for heat is three times higher than the demand for power and is responsible for 40% of all global emissions,” said H2GO Power CEO Dr. Enass Abo-Hamed in a news release about the heating and hydrogen storage technology. “Decarbonisation of heat systems have been proven difficult and costly to achieve so far, but this latest initiative is set to change this. Our technology is at the forefront of delivering a life changing, effective and scalable solution to meet the world’s energy demands.”

“I am excited to see H2GO Power moving towards delivering hydrogen-powered heating systems on an industrial scale, made possible with over £3.1m government funding,” said Climate and Energy Minister Graham Stuart. “Innovative, government-supported projects like this will help industries reduce their dependency on fossil fuels, strengthening our domestic energy supply whilst establishing the UK as a world-leader in hydrogen-based heating technology.”

“There are challenges associated with electrification of industry, particularly where systems and processes have been designed for higher temperatures,” added BAXI Managing Director, UK & Ireland Karen Boswell. “Hydrogen is a viable alternative net zero energy carrier that can meet the needs of these hard to decarbonise sectors and can be used for mass storage of variable renewables – such as wind and PV – to use at times of peak demand for heat. Developing practical, cost-effective ways of storing hydrogen addresses both decarbonisation and energy reliability, making this project a particularly interesting solution for multiple use cases.”

