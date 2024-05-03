Coradia iLint hydrogen train wins Hydrogen Mobility Award

Alstom won the award at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention 2024

Sustainable mobility company Alstom announced that it won the 2024 Hydrogen Mobility Award for its Coradia iLint hydrogen train at this year’s Canadian Hydrogen Convention Award Gala in Edmonton, Alberta.

The award recognized the locomotives role in H2 advancement

The award was given to Alstom for its Coradia iLint hydrogen train and the role it is playing in advancing green energy mobility and zero-emission propulsion solutions in the country.

“This is a testament to the innovation happening across Canada on green energy and to the expertise of suppliers and staff at Alstom who are working every day to bring low-carbon transportation options to people in Canada and around the globe,” said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé. “We are proud to accept the Hydrogen Mobility Award for bringing the first hydrogen-powered train in revenue service to life in the Americas.”

The first hydrogen train to carry ticketed passengers

The Coradia iLint was the first H2-powered locomotive in the Americas to carry ticketed passengers. In a demonstration project in the Canadian province of Quebec, it transported more than 10,000 passengers between mid-June and September 2023.

That pilot project was a collaboration between Alstom and Train de Charlevoix, Accelera by Cummins, Harnois Energies, HTEC, and industrial partners, in addition to the Quebec provincial government and the Hydrogen Research Institute of the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.

The fuel cell powering the locomotive emits only steam and produces its electricity using green H2. This makes the Coradia iLint a sustainable mode of transportation that emits greenhouse gasses neither during its operation nor during the production of its fuel. At the same time, it offered its passengers a high level of performance and comfort.

Reducing fossil fuel use

Across the pilot project’s four-month span, the Coradia iLint’s use saved 8,400 liters (2,219 US gallons) of diesel fuel, and reduced CO2 emissions by an estimated 22 tons when compared to the same journeys made by diesel trains in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Charlevoix, where the Coradia iLint was operating.

During the same test period, Alstom and the other collaborators welcomed 34 governmental, regulatory and commercial groups from across North America to experience the hydrogen train for themselves.

