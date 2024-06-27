Thanks to this hydrogen train, San Bernadino passenger rail service is about to get a whole lot cleaner

The first hydrogen-powered passenger train recently rolled into the station.

San Bernadino Depot Train Station has welcomed the arrival of its first ever hydrogen train. The H2 passenger train – known as ZEMU (Zero Emission Multiple Unit) – was built in Switzerland by Stadler and is a hydrogen fuel cell-powered FLIRT H2 trainset.

San Bernadino’s H2 train has been a long time coming.

The hydrogen train arrived at the Southern California station after more than a decade of planning. This included four years of train development by the San Bernadino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), which recognized the need for efficient, sustainable clean-powered passenger rail as part of the regional transportation ecosystem. As such, the arrival of the H2 train marks a significant milestone on its amazing journey from concept to ready-to-transport-passengers reality.

“ZEMU’s arrival in San Bernardino is a significant milestone recognizing years of strategic planning for a greener rail system and a commitment to innovative transportation solutions in San Bernardino County,” SBCTA President Ray Marquez said in a recent news release announcing the train’s arrival.

The hydrogen train is the first FRA compliant rail vehicle of its kind in North America.

The new self-powered train uses hybrid hydrogen and battery technology to drive the train and power onboard electrical systems. The only emission generated from the train’s propulsion system is water vapor. To emphasize this fact, the ZEMU features a blue and white colored water vapor design that wraps around its two passenger cars.

ZEMU is a clean transit alternative and the first Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) compliant rail vehicle of its type in North America.

The new hydrogen train will run between San Bernadino and Redlands, California. In the coming weeks, ZEMU will conduct the final stage of testing. These tests will include runs on the Arrow line and Metrolink system check. If all goes according to plan, the train is expected to safely enter into service later this year.

Stadler’s H2 train has set world Records.

While not the only hydrogen train in existence, Stadler’s FLIRT H2 is a Guinness World Records title holder.

Back in March of this year, the train set a Guinness World Record for its achievement of having traveled the longest distance by a pilot H2-powered electric multiple unit passenger train on only a single tank of fuel.