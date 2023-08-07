Hyundai Rotem reveals its new and first commercial hydrogen tram

Development of the H2 tram began in 2021.

After years of development, Hyundai Rotem, a South Korean company a part of the Hyundai Motor Group that manufactures rolling stock, plant equipment and defense products, recently unveiled its hydrogen tram vehicle at the Korea Railways & Logistics Fair, the largest domestic railway exhibition.

The tram is powered by electricity produced from hydrogen fuel cells.

The hydrogen tram operates using electric energy that is generated by fuel cells powered by hydrogen. The fuel cells generate the electricity to move the tram via electrochemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen.

The electricity that is produced using the fuel cells within the tram is powered by hydrogen stored in tanks located on the top of the vehicle. Any excess electricity that is produced is saved by the fuel cell in an energy storage system. The tram can reportedly travel 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) on a single fueling.

What’s more, in addition to being a zero-emission vehicle, the hydrogen fuel cell tram features a unique clean air system that traps ultrafine dust in an air filter. It is capable of purifying 800 micrograms of fine dust per hour of operation, producing 107.6 kg of clean air.

The hydrogen tram is part of Hyundai Rotem’s larger plan for carbon-friendly rail.

The new hydrogen tram is the company’s first commercial hydrogen fuel cell model. It is part of Hyundai Rotem’s larger goal to decarbonize rail and implement hydrogen energy across the industry. In addition to this H2 tram, Hyundai Rotem is currently planning a hydrogen-powered train that is expected to be finished in 2027 and will operate at speeds of 180 kph (111.84 mph).

In addition to the tram and its liquid hydrogen engine trains, the company intends to build the necessary H2 infrastructure needed to support these vehicles, including hydrogen refueling stations and the Hynet Hydrogen Shipping center where hydrogen fuel will be produced by extracting hydrogen from natural gases.

The H2 tram is to be completed this year.

The hydrogen tram project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Korea Institute for the Advancement of Technology, Korea Automobile Research Centre, Korea Railroad Research Institute, and Ulsan TecnoPark.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.