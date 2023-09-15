aCentauri Solar car team uses Gebrüder Weiss hydrogen truck expertise to get going

ETH Zurich student developers will now be able to compete in the World Solar Challenge in Australia.

ETH Zurich students have developed a solar car to compete in the World Solar Challenge in Australia, and after getting a hand from Gebrüder Weiss and its hydrogen truck, the vehicle will now be ready for the starting line in October.

The international transport service provider used its H2 vehicle on the first leg of the solar car.

For the first leg of the solar car, Gebrüder Weiss used its hydrogen truck on September 5. It used a comprehensive logistics solution that included everything from the solar car’s transportation on land, sea and air, to be sure that the ETH Zurich students will be joined by their vehicle in October at the starting line in Darwin, Australia.

“I was deeply impressed by the determination shown by the solar team in the work on developing mobility solutions of tomorrow,” said Air & Sea Zurich branch manager Katharina Zimmerling, who said that the ETH Zurich team was inspiring to her. “The alternative drive technology is also a good fit for Gebrüder Weiss. This motivates me all the more to ensure that aCentauri gets off to a good start in the race.”

The hydrogen truck let the solar car piggyback on clean transport technology to get to its destination.

The World Solar Challenge involves crossing 3,000 kilometers (about 1,860 miles) from Darwin to Adelaide, through the Australian outback. The vehicle must be powered exclusively by solar energy. The aCentauri is one of a total of 31 competitors in the “Challenger” category of the competition.

“Over 8,000 hours of research, development, along with lots of blood, sweat and tears have gone into our solar car, pushing the boundaries of what is currently technically possible and showing how much potential there is in young people,” said aCentauri Drivetrain & Controls electrical engineer Aaron Griesser. “The dedicated transport solution developed by Gebrüder Weiss demonstrates our supporters’ appreciation for our work.”

Getting it done.

With the help of the hydrogen truck, the aCentauri team’s two alternative drive systems are working together to prove their concept on the first transport leg, which is that it is possible to achieve sustainable mobility.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.