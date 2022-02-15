Surface heat treatment is becoming increasingly important when designing buildings and adopting a more green approach in general. This has been driven by improvements in radiant systems for surface thermal treatments. You need to be aware of these changes.

What Is Radiant Heat?

Radiant heat is the process of raising the temperature of objects by the use of infrared rays. This type of heat is not new! If you have ever stood outside and enjoyed the feeling of warmth that the sun gives you, then you’ve already experienced radiant heat.

The basic premise is that you are not heating the air, you are heating objects. Stand in front of a radiant heater and you’ll feel the heat of the infrared rays. They will warm you.

The rays are invisible but they travel around the room and hit objects. They will heat the object which will then bounce the infrared rays across the room. Ultimately, it will feel like the heat is being produced from everywhere, effectively ensuring you are warm everywhere in your home.

The best part is it feels like you are standing in the rays of the sun.

Types of radiant Heaters

There are several types of radiant systems for surface thermal treatments. The basic premise is to create infrared heat. These invisible rays are actually waves on the electromagnetic spectrum. It’s possible to create infrared between, 0.78 microns and 1000 microns. Waves between .78 and 1.5 microns are known as short wave IR, between 1.5 and 3 as medium, and anything over 3 is long wave.

The human body operates at 9 microns. In other words, a heater needs to produce IR wavers higher than 9 in order for you to feel it as heat.

Radiant heaters can effectively be split into

Gas

Gas radiant heaters come in a variety of different types, some have visible flames, others are invisible. You can find tube heaters and panel-style gas radiant heaters. Some provide convector heat as well.

Electric

The most common electric radiant heater is the panel which can be wall or ceiling mounted. There are also electric heat lamps and even electric tubular heaters.

How Technology Is Helping

Technology has made sure that the basic radiant panel radiator has evolved into an efficient and natural heat generation system. This makes radiant systems the right approach for a variety of surface thermal treatments, such as drying coats of paint, dehydrating substances, pre-heating areas, and even temperature control in safe environments.

Technology has allowed the cost of installing these systems and running them to fall dramatically, making them a viable option for businesses and homes.

In particular, the development of ceramic panels has allowed panels to operate at higher temperatures, increase the breadth of the radiant heat output and its effectiveness. A panel designed with ceramic monoliths is also resistant to thermal shocks, ensuring a steady supply of heat in all conditions.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line is that radiant heat is becoming increasingly popular as technology has made it more affordable and more effective. Once you have tried this type of heating you will realize why its popularity has increased so dramatically.