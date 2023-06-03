Unleashing the Power: Liquid Hydrogen Fuels Debut Race Car

The H2-powered Toyota Corolla has completed a 24-hour race at the Fuji International Speedway

Toyota brought its liquid hydrogen fueled Corolla to the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan, representing the first time a race car in any race worldwide has been powered by liquified H2.

Toyota is using the race car to learn more about its operation than is available through research.

The liquid hydrogen Toyota Corolla completed the 24-hour race, providing the automaker with invaluable data. The extreme conditions provided by racing offer the automaker insight into issues that can occur with the vehicle that aren’t possible in conventional research. The goal of this use of the race car is to learn enough to accelerate commercial sale development.

Toyota has already entered races using H2-powered Corollas. That said, those cars were powered by the fuel in its gas form. This began in May 2021. That said, by switching from gas to liquified H2, there is greater energy density within the same fuel tank volume. This one change doubled the vehicle’s range.

Toyota hopes to use what it learns about liquid hydrogen cars to broaden decarbonization options.

“The potential for engine-based decarbonization will expand,” said Toyota President Koji Sato at a recent media conference. “There are still many challenges for mass production, but breakthroughs can be found in the field.”

The race car used a hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) not unsimilar to the configuration of vehicles with gasoline-powered engines. This is unlike the fuel cells that power the Mirai and other H2 gas-powered vehicles.

Fuel cell vehicles run on electricity generated using H2. With an ICE design, the car uses many parts and technologies common in gasoline ICE vehicles, only they are fueled by H2 instead.

Liquid hydrogen challenges

Among the primary challenges of working with liquid hydrogen is that the fuel has to be kept colder than -253ºC. This requires additional technology for the fuel pumps as well as other components.

Toyota had intended to make a race in March the first time it used this race car. However, an engine room fire during a test run meant that the vehicle had to be withdrawn close to the last minute. The automaker used that experience to make modifications to the vehicle, which made it possible to participate in this most recent race.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? United States China Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.