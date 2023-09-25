Hyundai enters new hydrogen shipping system design partnership progress

A number of partners are working together to move forward on a system for liquid H2 ships.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has announced that it is working with its subsidiaries Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and HD Hyundai Heavy Industry, in addition to several other partners in order to develop a hydrogen shipping system that will power carriers with liquid H2.

The collaboration has already moved the development of the technology substantially forward.

Recently, they reported that they have been moving ahead in the efforts to develop tech to support large-scale hydrogen shipping. The collaborators acknowledge that there are a number of core challenges that will need to be overcome in order to power massive ships using H2. Not the least among these issues will be to contain the H2 at a temperature of minus 253 degrees Celsius, which is about 100 degrees colder than is required by liquid natural gas (LNG).

They seek to identify solutions to this issue. These solutions will be critical to being able to realistically use H2 to decarbonize heavy industries such as maritime ship transportation, as well as cement and steel production, among others.

Several other partners have been participating in this effort to develop hydrogen shipping systems.

Among the partners within this collaboration include Linde Kryotechnik, Woodside Energy, and Cryostar. They are the core development team for the new technologies focused on powering ships with H2. They are exploring new concepts for using H2 for transportation, including storage solutions and the ways in which it can be commercialized and advanced.

The new HD KSOE system currently uses boil-off gas from H2 transport as a hybrid propulsion system. It brings together hydrogen fuel cells and H2 DF engines.

The new system

“This new system is expected to accelerate the development of the hydrogen shipping value chain,” said Woodside Energy’s vice president of strategic planning and portfolio new energy Maria Gonzalez-Perez. “To realize hydrogen shipping, the roles of hydrogen producers, consumers, and shipyards are crucial. Through ongoing collaboration, we hope to develop solutions to accelerate the growth of hydrogen.”

The collaboration believes that their progress in hydrogen shipping will help to overcome current challenges while building confidence in transport powered by H2.

Hyundai’s Other Projects in Shipping in 2023

While HD Hyundai has been making significant strides in the shipping industry with its development of an ammonia-powered marine supply vessel, the company faced a series of challenges back in April 2023. In an effort to reduce carbon emissions, HD Hyundai, along with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, developed the first marine supply vessel for ammonia in Korea, marking a significant milestone in eco-friendly technology.

In conclusion, the collaboration between HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, HD Hyundai Heavy Industry, and other partners is a significant step forward in the development of hydrogen shipping systems. Despite the challenges associated with maintaining H2 at extremely low temperatures, the team continues to make substantial advancements in technology. The goal is to decarbonize heavy industries like maritime ship transportation, cement, and steel production.

This aligns with HD Hyundai’s broader efforts towards eco-friendly technology, as evidenced by their development of an ammonia-powered marine supply vessel in 2023. While the company faced challenges in the past, initiatives like these demonstrate a commitment to sustainable innovation that will shape the future of the industry.

