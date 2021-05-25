The Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck prototype undergoes extensive testing

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

Daimler Trucks exposed the enhanced prototype to vigorous, demanding testing last week.

Daimler Trucks announced that it put its Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck enhanced prototype through a range of vigorous testing.

The trials are meant to be exceptionally demanding on the vehicle, in order to best understand it.

The tests on the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck are meant to push the vehicle and its components very hard. Among its areas of focus include the impact of different road and weather conditions, continuous operation, and different types of driving manoeuvres. The tests have been ongoing since late April and represent an important milestone along the way toward production of the series.

Daimler Trucks’ development plan states that the vehicle will begin its public road testing before the close of 2021. In 2023, the customer trials are slated to begin. In 2027, customers will be able to start driving the first series produced versions of the vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck is a part of the company’s vehicle electrification strategy.

“We are consistently pursuing our technology strategy for the electrification of our trucks. We want to offer our customers the best locally CO2-neutral trucks — powered by either batteries or hydrogen-based fuel cells, depending on the use case. We’re right on schedule and I’m delighted that the rigorous tests of the GenH2 Truck have started successfully,” said Daimler Truck AG Chairman of the Board of Management Martin Daum.

He went on to say that a hydrogen-powered fuel cell drive is going to be “indispensable” in the achievement of a future with carbon neutral long-haul road transportation. “This is also confirmed by our many partners with whom we are working together at full steam to put this technology on the road in series-production vehicles.”

According to Daum, as national and European regulators begin to show a “clear commitment” in moving forward with the use of hydrogen powered vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck for road fright transport, the opportunity for these vehicles only grows. “Political support plays an important role in promoting the creation of an infrastructure for green hydrogen and making an economically viable use of fuel-cell trucks possible for our customers.”