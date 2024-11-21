Are micro power plants the future of the hydrogen industry?

When it comes to ramping up hydrogen production to meet the UK’s future energy needs, bigger isn’t always better.

Larger centralised power plants may well have economies of scale on their side. But these big beasts of the energy production world also face significant challenges, not least when it comes to cost and infrastructure.

If the new government is serious about its goal to establish the UK as a world leader in green energy, the hydrogen industry has an essential part to play.

But that means bringing in the right investment and incentives to boost demand for hydrogen – while supercharging production to meet this increased need.

And that’s where micro power plants can really flex their muscles.

Small is beautiful

Creating a wealth of smaller hydrogen power plants across the UK would help us to reach our net zero targets.

We’ve already made a start, but we need to see more micro facilities getting the green light.

There are many reasons why smaller, local hydrogen facilities are the key to driving the UK’s green energy transition.

Speedier set up

The great thing about micro power plants is that they are much easier to install.

Their small footprint means they can use a simpler planning process.

And in contrast to their bigger cousins, small plants don’t need an extensive transportation infrastructure in place before they can get up and running.

This speeds up the whole process, which is essential to kickstarting the hydrogen revolution.

Micro power plants are also cheaper to set up as they need lower capital investment than big, centralised hydrogen plants.

Mighty eco credentials

Micro power plants can often combine with renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind and biomass, to lower emissions even further.

Biomass gasification in particular offers huge potential in this area of greener power.

Our advanced gasification process uses waste products to generate low-carbon syngas – a mix of hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide and monoxide.

This can produce hydrogen as well as liquid fuels, and traditional heat and power.

Instead of burning fossil fuels, micro plants can be powered by low-grade waste biomass like waste wood. This helps to provide affordable, clean energy for the future.

Enhancing grid stability

To speed up the adoption of greener energy, we need to see a shift towards the decentralisation of energy production.

The UK must become less reliant on large, centralised plants, which are often fossil-fuelled.

And this is where small hydrogen power plants can play a very important role.

Micro power plants can ramp up energy generation much more easily during times of increased demand, improving grid stability, and they can wind it down quickly as demand falls.

Producing energy for a local market also reduces the need for extended storage or transportation.

Driving the local economy

As micro power plants can produce hydrogen at a local level, they help to create and protect jobs in parts of the country with low incomes.

They’re also important as they can encourage external investment in an area.

Producing hydrogen closer to where it’s needed makes it more accessible for local industries and services, everything from fuelling stations to industrial processes.

This also allows and encourages communities and industries to become far more energy-independent.

Going off-grid

When paired with renewable energy sources, small hydrogen power plants can be a real lifeline for people living in rural communities or in areas which are off-grid.

As they can generate hydrogen on-site, they can support local energy needs – everywhere from remote islands to industrial sites with limited access to grid electricity.

Going forward

We need to think big about expanding the hydrogen industry in the UK. And micro power plants should form a critical part of this plan.

The creation of small hydrogen power facilities offer huge benefits. Not just to the local communities they serve, but also to the wider energy market.

They are an essential piece in the global net zero jigsaw.

About the Author:

Paul Willacy is the CEO of Compact Syngas Solutions Ltd and a seasoned engineer with over 20 years of expertise in manufacturing engineering and gasification. He started his career in 1999, designing equipment for recycling oily waste in oil refineries, building a strong foundation in process engineering. Transitioning into leadership in 2007 as Managing Director of Refgas, Paul led major projects, including a 250kW R&D gasification rig and a 2MWe biomass plant, securing significant funding along the way. In 2015, he developed a 6MW biomass gasification system, effectively managing all phases from planning to commissioning. His innovative efforts were recognized in 2019 when he received an Energy Catalyst Innovate award for an off-grid gasification project in Malawi.