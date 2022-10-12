PepsiCo hydrogen fuel cell truck trial to begin

The company has teamed up with an Australian firm help reach its 2040 zero-carbon emission targets.

PepsiCo has announced that it is teaming up with Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited, from Sydney, Australia, to trial a hydrogen fuel cell truck for use at one of its delivery points.

The vehicle will be trialed at the company’s Brisbane delivery points starting mid next year.

The hydrogen fuel cell truck is a 160-kilowatt 6×4 tractor that will be used to haul a trailer at one of PepsiCo’s preferred Australian delivery points starting in mid 2023. Moreover, Pure Hydrogen will be receiving US$98,400 total throughout the six-month testing term (with a minimum amount of US$17,400) to supply the tractor.

The trial is among the most recent in a growing list Pure Hydrogen has taken on. Among the more notable of those tests is one with JJ Waste & Recycling, in which an H2-powered garbage collection vehicle is being tested. These trials are a component of the company’s wider market strategy for demonstrating the affordable commercial use of fuel cell vehicles and of the H2 used to power them.

The truck itself will be supplied by BLK Auto and will be equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell.

The BLK Auto truck will be supplied under a Master Supply Agreement, which covers the distribution of trucks as well as buses and storage pods for the Asia Pacific and Africa regions for a decade. In the case of the trial truck, it will be limited to the delivery and testing of the vehicle for one year.

If PepsiCo decides that the use of the H2-powered truck is feasible, it has the option to lease it for a monthly US$10,544.40 over a potential term that is seven years long. The company also has the option to keep the vehicle at the end of its trial period, which will involve paying acquisition costs and full responsibility for its ownership. Pure Hydrogen’s trial period net costs are estimated to be around $410,000.

“This trial demonstrates our commitment to net zero emissions across our value chain by 2040 – a goal that forms an integral component of PepsiCo Positive, a sustainability framework for how we operate within planetary boundaries and inspire positive change for the planet and people,” said Brent Gapes, PepsiCo Sustainability Manager, in a statement about the hydrogen fuel cell truck testing.

