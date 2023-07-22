Climate change is an overwhelming subject. We know our everyday choices impact the environment, but we don’t always know how to take the first step toward improving. Small, lasting changes can be better than none at all. Make some of these lifestyle changes below, and you might make more of a difference than you think.

Prioritize Quality Over Cost

We all love getting a bargain; there is nothing wrong with seeking them out. However, consider basing your purchasing decisions on quality rather than cost. Generally, the more you spend on something, the better the quality and the longer it can last.

For example, a mattress from the Queensway Mattress store is designed to last several years. The store even offers generous warranty periods. If you purchased a low-quality mattress with a smaller price tag, it might not last as long. Before long, you could be transporting it to your local landfill facility, contributing to our growing waste problem.

Investing in high-quality products, while initially more expensive, can offer long-term benefits. These include higher profitability for companies, improved customer satisfaction, increased accountability within the organization, and a greater lifespan of the product. High-quality goods typically perform better, require less customer service, and often come with premium features, enhancing the user experience. They also reflect the overall excellence of the company, further improving its reputation. Therefore, prioritizing quality over cost can lead to more sustainable consumption patterns, contributing to environmental conservation.

Use Less Plastic

Goods manufacturers don’t make it easy for us to use less plastic. It can sometimes seem like everything we buy has some kind of plastic packaging. However, you can still make a conscious effort to use less.

Buy reusable drink bottles rather than single-use plastic water bottles. You might also take your own reusable bags to stores and shop at zero-waste grocery stores. If your household typically uses single-use dinnerware, swap them out for china you can wash and reuse.

Rethink Transport

Cars are convenient for getting where we need to go. However, many of us likely rely on them too much. You might be able to reduce your carbon footprint by driving less often. Carpool with friends and family when you’re heading in the same direction, or consider walking or biking if your destination is close by. You can also save money and reduce your environmental impact by taking public transport more often.

According to the American Public Transportation Association, a household can save nearly $10,000 by taking public transport. Communities investing in public transit also reduce the nation’s carbon emissions by 63 million metric tons annually.

Read Product Labels Carefully

We often shop for household goods based on the brands we know and the prices we love. However, you might take better care of the environment by purchasing from environmentally-conscious brands. Look for products with information regarding sustainable production and Fair Trade certification. Such products are more likely to be produced by people earning fair wages in areas where wildlife and the environment are protected.

Stay Away From Fast Fashion

Fast fashion is a growing problem. This business model prioritizes the mass production of low-cost garments that appeal to bargain hunters. However, garment quality is often sacrificed along the way. As a result, clothing can end up in landfills long before it should. While you might need to spend a little more to avoid the fast fashion trend, your wallet and the environment can thank you for it. Spend more on high-quality clothing and enjoy a lower cost-per-wear.

In Conclusion…Taking care of the environment can seem like an overwhelming task. However, it doesn’t have to be. Small changes in how you travel and make purchases might have more of a positive environmental impact than you think.