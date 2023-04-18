SunHydrogen Achieves Milestone in Push for Affordable Green Hydrogen

Leveraging sunlight and water to produce renewable hydrogen, SunHydrogen, Inc. has achieved a pivotal photovoltage breakthrough that could potentially establish its progressive technology as the cheapest form of producing green hydrogen.



SunHydrogen’s breakthrough in photovoltage places its technology among the most economical methods for green hydrogen production.

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), a company developing a groundbreaking technology that uses sunlight and water to produce renewable hydrogen, announced that it has achieved a critical photovoltage milestone. An achievement that possibly establishes their technology as one of the most affordable approaches in producing green hydrogen.

The California-headquartered company has created a groundbreaking, self-contained nanoparticle-based hydrogen generator that uses solar energy to split water molecules into pure green hydrogen and oxygen. Since the introduction of its most prominent prototype model to date, the company has been making notable advancements in the enhancement of its nanoparticle-based semiconductor units.

Impressive Photovoltage Results with Semiconductor Units

The company’s single-junction semiconductor units can generate an open circuit photovoltage of over 0.9 volts. When combined as two junctions, these units can reliably generate over 1.8 volts with photocurrent densities reaching 13.2 milliamps per square centimeter per substrate. These remarkable results have been achieved at a 25 cm² scale per substrate and maintain consistent results when applied to the company’s latest 1.5 sq. ft. prototype panel.

Dr. Syed Mubeen, Chief Scientific Officer, stated, “Our recent accomplishments are highly significant as they confirm that we have consistently reached the required operating voltages necessary to run hydrogen generators solely using the sun’s energy. This progress brings us closer to achieving commercially viable solar-to-hydrogen efficiency targets.”

Research Team Works Towards Achieving Higher Photocurrent Densities

He also stressed the need for a second junction unit capable of producing photocurrent densities similar to or higher than the current first junction. SunHydrogen’s research team is actively working on this goal.

Tim Young, SunHydrogen’s CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent success, stating, “Our recent success is further confirmation that we are on the right track toward achieving our overarching goal of delivering the most affordable green hydrogen solution.”

The potential benefits of SunHydrogen’s technology are enormous, as hydrogen is a clean and efficient energy carrier that could significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. However, the commercial viability of green hydrogen as an alternative fuel source will depend on the scaling up of these advancements to reduce production costs and match the growing demand for clean energy among industries and consumers alike.

As the world moves towards greener energy solutions, SunHydrogen’s innovative technology offers a compelling path to affordable and sustainable hydrogen production. With the achievement of this photovoltage milestone, the company is continually positioning itself at the forefront of the renewable energy landscape.

