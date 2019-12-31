Top green New Year’s resolutions for those seeking to live more eco-friendly in 2020

Climate change and the New Year have many looking for ways to lower their impact on the environment.

The year 2020 is upon us and if you’ve been thinking about making green New Year’s resolutions, you’re not alone. The climate crisis has many around the globe rethinking how they live to lower their carbon footprint. Only last week Hydrogen Fuel News reported on more people opting for railway transportation over flying, whenever possible, to do what they can to help reduce global warming.

The New Year is the perfect time to think about how to make changes to “live better and lighter.”

The UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), the leading global environmental authority that functions within the United Nations system, serving as an authoritative advocate for the global environment, says that the new year is the ideal time to reset, rethink and keep the environment in mind when making green New Year’s resolutions.

The UNEP seeks to deliver leadership and promote partnership in caring for the environment by informing, inspiring and enabling countries and peoples to better their quality of life without compromising the lives of future generations in the process.

“The amount we consume to meet our needs and live our aspirations is increasing exponentially for some,” says Garrette Clark, UNEP Sustainable Lifestyles Officer. “Yet many do not have enough to survive. We need to rethink how to live better and lighter.”

Easy and green New Year’s resolutions to help kick off a more sustainable 2020

• Choose plastic-free options when possible – While it might not be possible to avoid plastic in every situation, there are easy ways to avoid contributing to the plastic waste problem by using reusable shopping and produce bags, bringing your own utensils and reusable water bottle when you travel, choosing to purchase plastic-free care products (e.g. facewash, creams, etc.), and so on.

• Think before you buy – Read about the products you buy, the brands who make them and the stores who sell them before you make a purchase. The more sustainably sourced a product’s ingredients, manufacturing processes, a company’s business practices, etc., the better for the environment.

• Choose locally-sourced food – More often than not, try to opt for locally sourced foods instead of foods that come from halfway around the world. Local foods are not only fresher, but their transportation emissions are lower.

• Avoid buying into “fast fashion” – According to the UNEP, every second, the amount of textiles that wind up in a landfill or are burned is about equal to the size of one garbage truck load. If this doesn’t change by 2050, it is estimated that the fashion industry will eat up a quarter of the globe’s carbon budget. Consider switching to sustainable footwear and clothing lines and even purchasing gently used second hand items.

• Opt for alternative transportation methods when possible – If it’s safe and practical to walk, bike, rollerblade, etc. to your destination, consider these green New Year’s resolutions options over taking a car. Likewise, if you have the choice to commute via public transportation or carpool, these are other great ways to lower your personal carbon footprint in 2020.

Have a safe, fun and Happy New Year from the team at Hydrogen Fuel News!