Reebok vegan running shoes coming in Fall 2020

Reebok’s new running shoes are plant-based, sustainable footwear.

The American footwear and apparel company is stepping up its sustainability game with the launch of its Reebok vegan running shoes next Fall. The sneakers are made from plant-based materials and are known as “The Forever Floatride GROW.”

The Forever Floatride GROW furthers Reebok’s commitment to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics.

The new plant-based Reebok vegan running shoes are made from plant-based materials, including castor beans, algae, eucalyptus trees and natural rubber.

According to the official press release from Reebok announcing the shoes, each of the plant-based components were carefully researched and tested to ensure that they were not only the most sustainable natural ingredients, but that they would also meet the high-performance requirements for a best-in-class running shoe.

The natural rubber outsole is flexible, responsive and durable and is sustainably sourced for actual rubber trees. BLOOM algae foam has been used for the sockliner, is sourced from invasive growth areas and is also naturally order resistant. As for the shoe’s upper, this is made from eucalyptus trees and is strong and breathable while also being sustainably sourced and naturally biodegradable.

However, the company says that the product’s most significant sustainability advancement is its highly cushioned, responsive midsole, which has been constructed from sustainably grown castor beans. The midsole maintains the lightweight cushioning and high performance of Reebok’s original and award-winning Forever Floatride Energy running shoe.

The new Reebok vegan running shoe is a reinvention of the Forever Floatride Energy shoe.

“we have taken an award-winning running shoe, the Forever Floatride Energy, and reinvented it using natural materials to create what we feel is the most sustainable performance running shoe on the market,” Reebok Brand President Matt O’Toole said in the press release.

O’Toole added that the company’s Cotton + Corn collection was its first step in developing shoes from things that grow. He further explained that Reebok customers have told the company that they want more sustainable products, with the running community being the most vocal and showing the most passion for wanting eco-friendly products.

Reebok has stated that it is committed to decreasing the use of virgin polyester from its material mix and fully eliminating its use by 2024. The company’s sustainability efforts include creating products from natural materials ([REE]GROW) and creating products using repurposed and recycled materials ([REE]CYCLED).

The Reebok vegan running shoes are slated to be available for purchase in the fall of 2020.