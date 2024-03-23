A New Era in Scalable and Intelligent Hydrogen Production; A new Milestone in Green Hydrogen Industry

Verde Hydrogen has announced the launch of a new Multi-Stack Intelligent Control System – The Verde Analytics Platform Ver. 2.0. This new control system will help in managing hydrogen production efficiency, scalability, and intelligent management of multi-stacks. The next generation platform will be a significant milestone for large-scale applications in the hydrogen production industry.

The Multi-Stack Intelligent Control System is highly scalable, enabling hydrogen production to achieve the seamless transition from hundreds of megawatts to gigawatts. The system adopts various control module units based on different energy types and real-time conditions. Independent modules (5, 10, 15 to 100MW) can be stacked as needed. The System will also support flexible start & stop, precise load control, and realizing fully automatic equipment configuration adjustments. These new features will enable stable system operation according to demand, thereby achieving optimal energy utilization The key outcomes will be a reduction in electricity consumption and energy waste allowing for significant environmental and economic benefits. The innovative rotation design not only ensures maximum power and utilization, but also enables batch maintenance, thereby extending the service life of the electrolyzer and reducing maintenance costs.

The highlight of Verde Analytics V2.0 lies in its ability to perform predictive maintenance scheduling and operational optimization, and to conduct real-time data analysis, thus ensuring the continuity and efficiency of hydrogen production. The system adheres to several key principles, including minimizing energy consumption, maximizing service life, optimizing stability, prioritizing safety, predictive maintenance, optimizing and intelligent load balancing.

As a new chapter in the development of hydrogen technology, Verde Hydrogen's Verde Analytics V2.0 not only enhances production efficiency and sustainability but also sets new industry standards for stability.