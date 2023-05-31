Waste Plastic Green Hydrogen Revolutionary System Unveiled by Japanese Consortium

The fuel cell system is currently being tested in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Tech InfoSyEnergy Research and Education Consortium and the Tokyo Tech Academy of Energy and Informatics are currently testing a 100 kW fuel cell system that uses green hydrogen and waste plastic hydrogen to supply heat to an industrial building.

Electricity is generated from hydrogen produced from renewables and plastic waste.

The fuel cell unveiled by the Japanese Consortium produces electricity from green hydrogen (hydrogen made from renewables) and plastic waste hydrogen (hydrogen made from plastic waste).

More specifically, the fuel cell system receives green hydrogen from a photovoltaic (PV) system and storage racks for hydrogen produced from waste plastic from the Tokyo Tech Environmental Energy Innovation (EEI) building where it is being tested.

This new system – a first of its kind – has been designed for commercial and industrial applications and it has a 100 kW capacity.

This fuel cell system is the first in the world to mix green H2 and waste plastic hydrogen.

“The system is the first in the world to mix renewable energy hydrogen and waste plastic hydrogen, supply the mixture to a fuel cell, and connect it to the building’s air conditioning system for advanced use of electricity and heat,” said the Japanese consortium, as reported by PV Magazine.

The objective of the fuel cell system’s design and demonstration is to establish an urban hydrogen energy utilization model that combines both local and hydrogen sources.

Toshiba has helped with the project.

The Japanese electronics giant supplies the fuel cell technology for the project, which uses Toshiba’s H2Rex system. This system is based on a solid polymer fuel cell stack, eliminating the need for an external humidifier.

According to Toshiba, the solid polymer fuel cells have the ability to track load changes due to being capable of changing power output. This makes them ideal for energy generation applications, and the company claims that the system can boot up in about five minutes.

It will be interesting to see if the combined waste plastic hydrogen and green hydrogen powered fuel cell system demonstration tests achieve the desired goal.

