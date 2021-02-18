Share this...

HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 18, 2021) — Woolpert has hired Matt Churches as a project manager to support the firm’s new and existing clients in the energy industry. Churches has more than 17 years of experience working in energy, including five years managing geospatial operations and services for electric and gas utilities.

A University of Nevada graduate, Churches has served in a variety of professional roles for different companies, from business development manager to director of operations and sales. His experience stretches from cultivating and managing a large client base to leading operations and sales teams to execute strategic solutions for energy clients.

Churches said he was attracted to Woolpert in part because of its certification as a Great Place to Work, which he said is an uncommon distinction that shows the firm “strives for a quality environment in the workplace.” He said his focus will be on helping the firm propel its geospatial services in the energy industry.

“I am very excited about working with a talented group of subject matter experts who can help me learn and grow in the industry,” Churches said. “Machine learning and the Internet of Things are of great interest to me, and I look forward to providing solutions for clients using these cutting-edge technologies.”

Woolpert Senior Vice President and Energy Market Director Mike Battles said Churches’ diverse professional portfolio related to geospatial technologies in the energy industry will support the firm’s continued reputation for dependable, high-quality services.

“Matt has demonstrated solid leadership skills throughout his career, leading projects and operational initiatives that resulted in significantly increased revenues and efficiencies,” Battles said. “His extensive background in supporting clients through innovative solutions will be a great asset for the firm. We’re proud to have Matt on board.”

