World’s largest offshore wind farm now has a location for its home

The Dogger Bank turbines will generate enough electricity to power 4.5 million UK homes.

Equinor and SSE have announced the new location for the project they have described as “the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”

This multimillion-pound project will be located at the Port of Tyne, in the northeast of England.

The announcement included the plans for the design and construction of this new largest offshore wind farm at the Port of Tyne. Once the Dogger Bank turbines are fully constructed and operational, they will power an estimated 4.5 million homes throughout the United Kingdom.

This project is a joint venture, split 50/50 between Norwegian energy major Equinor and Scotland-based SSE. Its construction will involve three phases of 1.2 GW each. The phases are named Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B, and Dogger Bank C. They will all be located in the North Sea and will come together to provide a total 3.6 GW capacity.

The construction of the largest offshore wind farm in the world is being led by SSE Renewables.

SSE Renewables is leading the way on the construction of the turbines. Dogger Bank A began in January and is expected to be fully operational by 2023. Equinor is taking on the construction of the operations and maintenance base.

“Renewable energy is one of the U.K.’s great success stories, providing over a third of our electricity and thousands of jobs,” said UK secretary of state for business Alok Sharma, in a statement issued earlier this week. “Projects like Dogger Bank will be a key part of ensuring a green and resilient economic recovery as well as reaching our target of net zero emissions by 2050.”

Equinor estimates predict that the Dogger Bank project will bring in a total capital investment of about $11.8 billion (£9 billion) from 2020 through 2026. The final decisions regarding investments on Dogger Bank A and B are slated for late 2020. The final Dogger Bank C investment decision is set to take place in 2021.

This largest offshore wind farm project is far from the first to be established in the UK. The United Kingdom is already home to several large-scale projects of this nature.