​​Fabrum’s end-to-end hydrogen refuelling solution supports HWR’s vision to drive hydrogen and lead New Zealand’s emissions reduction in the transport industry



​CHRISTCHURCH, NZ, 11 July 2022 – Leading zero-emissions transition company Fabrum, a developer of mission-critical technology solutions for global industries, is partnering with New Zealand’s largest heavy transport company H.W. Richardson (HWR), to decarbonise its transport fleet with hydrogen. Fabrum is developing and deploying an end-to-end scalable hydrogen refuelling solution for HWR to enable fleet-ready access to hydrogen; this coincides with HWR’s plans to have ten dual-fuel hydrogen diesel trucks on the road by the second quarter of 2023.



Fabrum is developing the first green hydrogen production system for HWR for its Southland site, using a 1.1-Megawatt (MW) membrane-free electrolyser combined with its cryogenic technologies in a containerised system for decentralised point-of-use refuelling. Fabrum will also supply hydrogen storage technology that integrates with compression and dispensing technology to enable an end-to-end solution of production through to dispensing of hydrogen gas.

Fabrum’s CEO, Dr Ojas Mahapatra, says, “We’re excited to be working with HWR to power change for a new zero-emission transport future with our green hydrogen technologies. As one of New Zealand’s largest companies, HWR can action big change that impacts its emissions and provides a sustainability and decarbonisation blueprint for heavy transport. Over the past year, we’ve seen a surge in demand for our hydrogen solutions, driven by increasing decarbonisation and energy security challenges.”



Fabrum’s world-leading AFCryocooler cryogenic technology, which enables gas separation and liquefaction, combined with patented Membrane-Free Electrolyser™ technology from UK company Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) – splits water into pure hydrogen and medical grade oxygen – without the polymer membrane used in common PEM electrolysers. A 1.1 MW system can produce 450kg of hydrogen per day from water.



HWR’s CEO Anthony Jones says, “Fabrum is a key part of our hydrogen project as their world-leading solutions enable hydrogen production capability on-site and on-demand. As HWR rolls out dual-fuel technology and its hydrogen refuelling network across New Zealand, Fabrum’s ability to scale to grow with us means this alternative fuel source will be a solution for the entire heavy transport industry.”



HWR has been trialing dual-fuel hydrogen technology for its truck fleets since late 2021. Dual-fuel is a future fuels solution that works for the entire heavy transport industry, enabling this low-carbon transition in an accessible and sustainable manner. Dual-fuel technology diesel engines can replace up to 40% of the diesel with hydrogen – resulting in a 40% reduction in emissions – without power loss.



Christopher Boyle, Managing Director and co-founder of Fabrum, says hydrogen is one of the most scalable and viable options to help the energy transition to a lower-carbon economy and Fabrum is leading the world in end-to-end zero-emission transition technologies.



“To leave the world a better place, we need to look to a new future with liquid hydrogen – and we’ve developed the technology to make that future a reality. Our hydrogen fuel production technologies open new possibilities for sustainable long-distance transport, marine and aviation – and energy self-sufficiency. So it’s fantastic to see HWR commit to a hydrogen transition, to significantly impact their emissions – and create a pathway for the industry as a whole to move towards improved sustainability and ultimately zero-emissions.”



HWR, which owns the Allied Petroleum network of around 110 fuel stops across New Zealand from Stewart Island to Karikari Peninsula, has options to buy further electrolyser and hydrogen storage systems from Fabrum for new and existing refuelling sites.



Jones adds, “We can use our fuel network to distribute hydrogen as an alternative fuel not just for our fleet, but to help the heavy transport industry as a whole – by removing barriers to accessing ready hydrogen fuel.”



Fabrum, formerly known as Fabrum Solutions recently merged with AFCryo, a world leader in cryocoolers and liquefiers.



​About Fabrum

Fabrum, established in 2004, has earned a global reputation as a leading innovator in the design, development, and manufacture of composite cryostats, superconducting motors and cryogenic systems.

Fabrum’s mission-critical solutions include composite solutions, cryogenics (gas separation and liquefaction), green hydrogen technologies and magnetic systems.

Its world-leading cryocooler and liquefier systems, marketed under the AFCryocooler brand, are used by customers globally to liquefy and recondense nitrogen, oxygen, methane, argon, neon, biogas and hydrogen for animal science, food and beverage, research, medicine and energy applications.

Fabrum’s expertise and technology have led to numerous leading-edge projects. One NASA project for the Mars Lander focussed on CO2 Sublimation to create both breathable air and carbon-based fuel. Another involved creating reliable liquid air for use by NASA technicians as they assisted with rocket launches. Other customer projects include a system design for ETNZ’s prototype Chase Zero boat powered by hydrogen and electric and superconducting aerospace motors for Europe and US customers.

For more information see www.fabrum.nz