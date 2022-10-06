SABIC gains first independent blue hydrogen and ammonia production certification

The Saudi Basic Industries subsidiary has announced its world’s first achievement in H2 production.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. subsidiary SUBIC Agri-Nutrients Co. has announced that it has received the first independent certification for the production of blue hydrogen and ammonia in the world.

The certification for the company’s H2 production was granted by German agency TÜV Rheinland.

Leading independent inspection, testing, and certification agency TÜV Rheinland, headquartered in Germany, has granted certification to the SABIC AN and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. blue hydrogen and ammonia production facilities.

[Chinese] Cemvita unveils new gold ... Please enable JavaScript ➡️PLAY THIS HYDROGEN NEWS ARTICLE

SABIC’s Jubail facility was recognized for the production of 37,800 tons of blue ammonia . SASREF, the refinery in the same city wholly owned by Aramco, was recognized for 8,075 tons.

It can be expected that people will “see more examples of that from us to come,” said Bob Maughon, SABIC executive vice president of sustainability, technology and innovation in a comment about the certification quoted by Arab News. The company has already announced that it intends to achieve a 20 percent carbon emission reduction when compared to the baseline taken in 2018. This move is certainly step along that path.

The blue hydrogen and ammonia production could also help on a broader decarbonization by 2050.

According to Maughon, SABIC is on track for its plan to achieve net-zero for scope 1 and 2 emissions by mid-century. Scope 1, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are direct greenhouse gas emissions from sources owned by an organization. On the other hand, scope 2 emissions are indirect greenhouse gas emissions from purchased energy, steam, electricity, heat or cooling.

SABIC’s current carbon emissions are estimated at between 53 milllion tons and 55 million tons per year, when taking both scope 1 and scope 2 into consideration, said Maughon.

The company’s Vision 2030 blueprint for reducing its carbon emissions requires that the reduction reach an average of 278 million tons per year until 2030. According to Maughon, the current emission levels and strategies such as certified blue hydrogen and ammonia production are aligning well with the company’s target for the end of the decade as well as its future 2050 commitment.

Article Summary…

– SUBIC Agri-Nutrients Co. has announced that it has received the first independent certification for the production of blue hydrogen and ammonia in the world.

– The certification for the company’s H2 production was granted by German agency TÜV Rheinland.

– The recognition for SABIC’s Jubail facility was for the production of 37,800 tons of blue ammonia.

– SASREF, the refinery in Jubail wholly owned by Aramco, was recognized for 8,075 tons.