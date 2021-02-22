NY Governor announces HYZON Motors to open commercial fuel cell vehicle facility

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

The company is expanding across the United States and is opening a massive facility in Monroe County.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that commercial fuel cell vehicle company HYZON Motors will establish a 78,000 square foot facility in Honeoye Falls.

The plant is expected to create approximately 100 new jobs for the Monroe County area.

The HYZON Motors commercial fuel cell vehicle facility is considered to be a solid complement to the “Finger Lakes Forward” strategy for the region to revitalize its communities and recover its economy.

The NY governor’s announcement stated that the new plant will be an important one for the area. In it HYZON Motors, a company established by Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies based in Asia, will expand its operations in the village of Honeoye Falls. Over the next three years, it will lead to the creation of 100 new jobs.

This commercial FCEV supplier’s plan is to renovate its existing 78,000 square feet of building space located on Quaker Meeting House Road. There, the company will move forward with the manufacturing of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle fuel cells.

--------------------------------------------------------------------- Environmental Quotes To Remember - “ Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn.” - John Muir, The Mountains of California ---------------------------------------------------------------------

HYZON Motors first brought its commercial fuel cell vehicle operations to the area in 2020.

HYZON Motors first came to the United States last year, opening its initial operations in Honeoye Falls. The firm developed its first H2 fuel stacks for providing as much as 150 kW of power. It expects to roll out a system at twice that capacity next year.

“New York’s targeted investments in the tech and green energy industries are attracting new businesses to the state and creating more opportunities for New Yorkers,” said Governor Cuomo. “HYZON Motors’ decision to grow its forward-thinking business here in New York shows that our investments are working. The company’s new fuel cell manufacturing facility will create 100 top-quality, high-tech manufacturing jobs, strengthening both the regional and statewide economies while also furthering our state’s green energy goals.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul went on to state that the benefits of the commercial fuel cell vehicle facility expand far beyond the 100 new HYZON Motors high-tech manufacturing jobs in the area. “We are also investing in the future green economy,” she explained.