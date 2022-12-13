Provaris achieves world first in compressed hydrogen carrier Design Approval

The company has undergone the review, verification and approval of the American Bureau of Shipping.

Provaris Energy has announced that its 26,000m3 compressed hydrogen carrier (H2Neo) has been reviewed, verified and approved by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

This showed that the company’s H2 tank can be incorporated into its H2Neo Carrier.

This is a world’s first achievement and is a critical milestone approval. It has arrived after having undergone extensive Front End Engineering Design (FEED) work and review activities by the ABS. According to a recent news release issued by Provaris, “It confirms that our innovative and cost-effective multi-layered hydrogen tank can be incorporated into our H2Neo Carrier and meets the requirements for Ship Classification.”

The company will next be moving ahead along their world-scale H2 shipping journey. As such, they intend to build and test a prototype compressed hydrogen tank and ready themselves for ship construction at certain shipyards.

The ABS testing of the compressed hydrogen carrier speaks to the design, construction and safety.

ABS is among the largest and best recognized Classification Societies focused on excellence in design and construction as well as ship safety.

“The success of our FEED design stage and corresponding approval milestone is the result of extensive design and engineering works by Provaris’ team of discipline experts and consultants that have actively contributed to the development of Provaris’ innovative H2Neo hydrogen

carrier,” said Per Roed, Chief Technical Executive Officer at Provaris. “Through our close collaboration with ABS throughout this three-year process, we are confident that our compressed hydrogen carriers can safely and effectively establish the maritime transportation of hydrogen at a time when storage and transport remain key to unlocking markets with ambitions for hydrogen imports at scale from 2026.”

“ABS recognizes the potential that hydrogen shows in supporting a sustainable, lower carbon future, added Patrick Ryan, Senior Vice President of Global Engineering and Technology at ABS in a recent statement about the compressed hydrogen design approval. “Safe and efficient storage and transportation of hydrogen at sea will be critical to the development and viability of the global hydrogen value chain. We have been working closely with Provaris, initially granting AIP in 2021 and subsequently reviewing their comprehensive FEED level package for the H2Neo.”