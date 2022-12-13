Distillery decarbonizes using hydrogen fuel power to produce gin

Surry Copper Distillery’s low-carbon gin production is a success.

Those who love gin and being eco-friendly may be pleased to learn that a distillery based in the UK – Surrey Copper Distillery – has managed to successfully use hydrogen fuel power to fuel the production of a limited edition batch of its gin.

The special edition gin was distilled with the help of AFC Energy.

The UK gin distillery recently revealed it had successfully produced its special edition low-carbon gin with the help of hydrogen fuel power provided by AFC Energy’s H-Power Tower hydrogen fuel cell solution. The H-Power Tower generates electricity by combining hydrogen fuel with oxygen.

“Our collaboration with AFC Energy demonstrates a more sustainable manufacturing process,” said Surrey Copper Distillery founder Dr Chris Smart. “Through the use of low-emission hydrogen power, we have been able to develop a gin which not only tastes excellent, but also has a lower carbon footprint.”

The company’s success with hydrogen fuel power could be a boon for other distilleries.

The success of using hydrogen fuel cells to power the company’s gin making process could pave the way for other distilleries looking to decarbonize. According to Surrey Copper Distillery, compared to tradition distilling methods, the distilling process using hydrogen fuel resulted in significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

The company said that the project showed how hydrogen fuel could be used to decarbonize hundreds of gin distilleries around the United Kingdom, and even the wider food and drinks industry. CEO at AFC Energy, Adam Bond, agrees, and said that the tie-up showed the massive potential of H2 technology across the food and drink industry.

“Hydrogen fuel cell technologies can be implemented today across a wide-range of applications as demonstrated by our collaboration with our neighbours at The Surrey Copper Distillery,” Bond said.

Bond added that “The Copperfield gin harnesses the ingenuity of two local businesses to demonstrate creative ways in which clean hydrogen can be used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and support the transition to a zero carbon future.”

In total, Surrey Copper Distillery produced a limited 500 bottle run of its low-emission gin that was made using hydrogen fuel power.