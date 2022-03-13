Nothing beats a mouthwatering steak for dinner. Some people are concerned about how many cows are being slaughtered to get those steaks. They worry that it won’t be sustainable to continue to keep up with the demand for these delicious cuts of meat.

The answer to the conundrum of wanting high-quality steaks without needing a constant supply of cows to slaughter is here. Winston Churchill predicted it in 1931, but it’s recently become a reality.

Benefits of Slaughter-Free Meats

Slaughter-free meats are just as tasty as meats from cows; however, they don’t take as long to create. It can take only a few days to go from the base cells to the delicious cut of meat for you to put on the grill or cook in the skillet.

These meats are an economical, environmentally friendly, sustainable option for people who want to eat a healthy diet based on quality protein. There are also fruits, vegetables, and other food options that share the same qualities as these slaughter-free meats.

Choose a Reputable and Respected Source

Just as you wouldn’t buy other food items from a source you don’t trust, you should only buy meats from a place that’s reputable and respected. Companies like Aleph Farms provide individuals with sustainable meats that are mouthwatering.

Policies are still being developed to govern this industry, so choosing an industry leader as your source is beneficial. You have to consider the cleanliness of the location where the meat is being created. It’s important to know that you’re getting safe meat that you can thoroughly enjoy.

Out-of-This-World Possibilities

With the privatization of space travel, it isn’t too far-fetched to think that humans may soon colonize other planets. It might not be possible to bring huge animals to other planets. Being able to provide fresh foods, including the proteins that people are accustomed to on earth, will be beneficial.

One benefit of this sustainable meat source is that the nutrition is comparable to what people will receive on Earth from cows. It’s grown from animal cells that are grown in a lab, so it’s not a vegetarian or plant-based protein.

No Special Recipes Needed

When you choose a slaughter-free meat source, you don’t have to look for special recipes to use the meat in. Instead, you can use it just like you would any other steak that you buy from the butcher or grocery store.

Cultivated meat doesn’t have any special handling requirements besides that of regular meat. This is because the cultivated meat is created using animal cells. This isn’t meant to do away with traditional meat sourcing but is meant to provide a sustainable option for times when raising cattle just isn’t possible.

The nutritional value of the cultivated meat is the same as a traditional steak. It’s an amazing source of protein that can help to fuel your body as you go about your life’s work. Whether you’re a space traveler or a teacher in a rural area, cultivated meat is a viable option.