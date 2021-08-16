Want to extend the life of your Li-ion batteries? Undoubtedly, lithium-ion batteries tend to degrade over time, causing great distress for many people. At the same time, these are the commonly used batteries for smartphones. For that reason, you need to look for ways that can help extend the life of lithium-ion batteries. First of all, it’s important to make sure the battery isn’t exposed to conditions that can damage or degrade it. Secondly, you must follow the manufacturer’s guidelines to charge and store your battery because it can prolong its life.

Lithium-ion is a rechargeable battery, which means you can recharge it for continuous use. Such kind of battery is versatile and has many applications, from electronic devices to aerospace. All you need is to follow some key tips to extend the life of lithium-ion batteries. It can have a positive impact on the environment because the production of Li-ion batteries results in greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants.

Wondering how to prolong the lithium-ion battery life?

Here are some of the tips that can help extend the life of your lithium-ion batteries.

Store your battery at room temperature

As discussed before, you should ensure that the li-ion battery isn’t exposed to extreme conditions. For that reason, make sure to keep it at room temperature. When you keep your li-ion battery at 20 to 25 degrees C, it can work perfectly without any damage. Most importantly, keep your battery protected from elevated temperatures, especially when it’s fully charged. Apart from that, it’s better not to charge your battery when there is enough heat outside.

Say NO to fast charging

Fast charging is not a preferable option for lithium-ion batteries. Still, money people look for ways to charge their li-ion batteries quickly. In the case of fast charging, a high current passes through the battery, thus generating more heat. As a result, it can degrade your battery.

Choose a high-capacity battery

It’s important for you to buy a high-capacity battery instead of a spare one. That’s because a li-ion battery deteriorates with the passage of time even if it’s not being used. Therefore, you need to carefully choose the li-ion batteries. Look for the manufacturing date when buying a battery.

Avoid full discharges

When it comes to Li-ion batteries, they lack a charge memory. In other words, there is no need for deep-discharge cycles. For that reason, you should allow partial discharges instead of full ones. If you want to prolong the life of your battery, make sure to avoid extreme charging states, such as 100% and 0%. Apart from that, you can allow your battery to completely discharge after 30 charges. Doing so will keep the accuracy of your device’s power gauge. The best way is to discharge the battery to the cut-off point before the next recharging cycle.

Follow these four tips to extend the life of your lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are very popular in today’s age. However, it’s equally important to keep them protected from extreme conditions.