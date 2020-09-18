First non-auto Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell system shipped to Switzerland

Share this...

The South Korean automaker has started exports of this non-car tech to GRZ Technologies.

The Hyundai Motor Co. from South Korea has started export of the Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell system for non-auto purposes for the first time. The first shipment was made to Switzerland, where it was destined for GRZ Technologies in that country. This, according to an announcement from the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy this week.

This export aligns smoothly with the country’s strategy to promote H2 fuel cells for export.

The South Korean government is hoping to be able to turn products like the Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell systems into central expert products in coming years. The country is seeking to add these systems to exports of fuel cell electric passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles based on that same tech.

GRZ Technologies is a company headquartered in Switzerland with a specialty in energy storage. More specifically, it has been focused on H2 and intends to use the newly acquired system for the creation of a stationary power supply that can be used for generating electricity at times of peak power demand.

GRZ has the tech required for a massive H2 storage capacity. Its technology makes it possible to store between five and ten times more hydrogen than a traditional lower pressure storage tank at under 30 bar compared to 200 to 500 bar.

The automaker expects that they Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell system will broaden the companies’ relationship.

“It is expected that this technology will be used in various ways through cooperation between the two companies in the future,” said a statement from Hyundai Motor Co.

Upon the completion of the first shipment, the automaker intends to begin a larger number of Hyundai hydrogen fuel system exports. These will be sent to other markets worldwide, such as the United States and China.

The South Korean automaker also stated that it had started shipments of its H2 systems to an undisclosed energy solutions start-up. It did add that the start-up was in electric generator production. That company will use the carmaker’s system for the production of mobile H2 generators.

Hyundai Motors plans to produce 700,000 units of the Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell systems per year by 2030, for use in cars as well as in non-auto sectors such as rail cars, vessels, drones, and power generators.