First renewable hydrogen microgrid heading to Western Australia

The state will be home to the first grid of this nature in the country using green power.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will be funding a new renewable hydrogen microgrid project in Western Australia by Horizon Power.

The $2.6 million will fund Horizon Power’s first grid of this nature in Australia.

This project represents a demonstration that is a first of its kind in the country. The renewable hydrogen microgrid will also use solar power to provide 526 MWh per year of dispatchable renewable electricity. That equates to the amount of power needed for 100 residential homes for a year.

Western Australian Government-owned Horizon Power will construct both the H2 hydrogen and solar power system.

The location for the microgrid will be in Denham, Western Australia. It was selected because of its close proximity to quality solar and wind resources, in addition to land availability, water access, and the necessity for an energy solution to replace the current diesel power station that is aging and polluting.

A renewable hydrogen microgrid could be an important replacement for aging remote power systems.

Power systems – also known as microgrids – for remote areas are being viewed as an increasingly cost-effective solution. They offer the opportunity for a supply of low-emissions, low cost energy for the country’s regional communities and industries that are located on the fringe of grid or off the grid entirely.

The Horizon Power project will examine the technical capability of H2’s use as a power source in remote microgrids. It will help to test the commercial viability of the tech.

Angus Taylor, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, said that Western Australian projects are receiving support from the Federal Government for the delivery of a more affordable, reliable power system that will create new employment in the state.

“This landmark Denham hydrogen project will see regional Western Australia at the cutting edge of hydrogen application,” said Taylor, when discussing the renewable hydrogen microgrid project. “The outcomes of this project will not only help to advance hydrogen developments across Australia, but will help keep the lights on for a remote community.”