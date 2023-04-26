Toyota’s fuel cell electric powertrain granted zero emission executive order from CARB

The executive order certifies Toyota’s powertrain kit as a zero-emission powertrain.

Toyota recently announced that its new heavy-duty fuel cell electric powertrain kit has been granted a Zero Emission Powertrain (ZEP) Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The kit offers a viable alternative to conventional diesel powertrains.

Toyota’s heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain kit includes fuel cell stacks, hydrogen fuel storage tanks, batteries, electric motors and transmission. The kit provides a practical alternative to traditional diesel powertrains currently used in commercial goods transportation for companies seeking to transition the vehicles they use in their fleets to zero-emission trucks.

Toyota’s kit being granted a ZEP Executive Order from CARB means that there is now another tool that original equipment manufactures (OEMs) and operators of heavy-duty Class 8 commercial trucks can use to help them comply with California’s ever-increasing strict emissions regulations. In other words, qualifying manufactures that use the fuel cell electric powertrain kit will be eligible for incentives.

OEMs are eligible for multiple incentives when they use Toyota’s fuel cell electric powertrain kit.

Complying with CARB regulations for zero-emission powertrains means that Toyota’s fuel cell electric powertrain meets specific emissions standards required for sale in California. OEMs using Toyota’s certified powertrain may also be eligible for additional available incentives.

Some of these incentives include certain federal incentives, as well as the Clean Truck Fund (CTF) and CARB’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

“Receiving the Zero-Emission Powertrain Executive Order from CARB is a key achievement for our teams who have dedicated an incredible amount of time and effort, and we are excited to offer this powertrain commercially in the near future,” said Scott Friedman, senior program manager advanced mobility, Toyota Motor North America, in a company new release.

Toyota’s kit is ready for commercialization.

Production of Toyota’s CARB ZEP-certified powertrain kit is expected to begin for customers later this year, with production taking place at the company’s manufacturing plant in North America.

This newest generation of Toyota’s powertrain reportedly reveals key learning and improvements in energy efficiency, package size and more from extensive real-world testing and development from Toyota’s fuel cell development engineering team.

Heavy- and medium-duty transport benefits form fuel cell electric powertrains compared to other options that are all-electric, due to the fact that the fuel cell powertrains tend to be lighter, allowing for more payload. Moreover, they typically offer more uptime because of fueling times that are similar to conventional diesel powertrains.

“Toyota aims to reduce or eliminate emissions for all mobility solutions, and our fuel cell electric powertrains have proven that hydrogen can play a significant role in the emissions reduction of emissions from heavy-duty transportation,” Friedman said.

