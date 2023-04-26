Tata Steel Launches a Powerful Hydrogen Gas Injection Trial

Tata Steel Ltd has taken a major step towards reducing its carbon emissions by launching a new hydrogen gas trial in the blast furnace at its flagship plant in Jamshedpur. The trial involves injecting hydrogen gas into the blast furnace to reduce the use of metallurgical coke, thereby reducing carbon emissions. The company has committed to net zero by 2045 and hopes the trial will reduce its coke rate by 10%.



“This is the first time in the world that such a large quantity of hydrogen gas is being continuously injected in a blast furnace,” said Tata Steel in a statement. The company has committed to net zero by 2045.

The trial is expected to continue until today or tomorrow on a continuous basis. If successful and implemented more broadly, it has the potential to reduce its coke rate by 10 percent. This would result in a carbon dioxide emission reduction of between 7 percent and 10 percent per ton of crude steel produced by the company.

The company chose to test hydrogen gas as India has established H2 consumption targets for a number of its heavy industries, including steel. The goal of that strategy is to help boost the demand for H2, which it intends to produce locally. The country’s goal is to achieve net zero carbon by 2070.

