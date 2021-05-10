Shell to trial hydrogen fuel cell ship with auxiliary H2 power

Share this...

The energy giant has entered into a collaboration in which it will test the technology in Singapore.

Shell has announced its entry into a collaboration that will trial the use of a hydrogen fuel cell ship in Singapore.

It will require the development and installation of H2 fuel cells on vessels in Singapore.

The feasibility study of the technology will involve both developing and installing the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells for use as auxiliary power units on an existing Ro-Ro (roll on/roll off) transportation vessel.

This trial is a part of a collaboration between Shell and the Sembcorp Marine offshore and marine engineering group, as well as Penguin International, the Ro-Ro vessel’s owner. The fuel cell ship is used for transporting equipment, vehicles, and goods from the mainland to the Shell Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site.

This is a first of its kind study for both Shell and for Singapore as well. The goal is for the installation of the equipment by 2022.

The testing of the hydrogen fuel cell ship technology will begin next year following installation.

“This trial is an important step in demonstrating the applicability of hydrogen and fuel cells on ships. We see fuel cells and hydrogen as a promising pathway for decarbonising shipping, and working with partners in this way will develop our understanding of this critical technology. This trial is a testament to the thriving sector ecosystem in Singapore that makes this possible. It is also part of our ambition to help accelerate progress towards net-zero emissions in the shipping sector, an important pillar of the Singapore economy,” said Shell Shipping and Maritime General Manager for Asia Pacific & Middle East, Nick Potter.

“Sembcorp Marine is delighted to partner Shell on this project. It holds exciting possibilities for decarbonisation in the marine and energy industry. Hydrogen fuel cells have the potential to revolutionise shipping and transportation, enabling the industry to become greener with the ambition to achieve the 2050 target set by the International Maritime Organization to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by at least 50%,” added Sembcorp Marine CEO and president Wong Weng Sun in a statement about the hydrogen fuel cell ship project.