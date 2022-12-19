The South Korean automaker will be providing the German truck company with new H2 components.

Hyundai Motor Group recently announced that it will be supplying the Faun Group in Germany with 1,100 fuel cell systems as a part of a three-year deal.

The German eco-friendly car company intends to make H2-powered cargo and garbage trucks.

This represents the first time the automaker and hydrogen car company has agreed to supply its fuel cell systems in large numbers. With this deal, Hyundai will be supplying its 90-kilowatt H2 components to power Enginius’ two brands, Citypower cargo trucks and Bluepower garbage trucks. Those vehicles are expected to enter the market in 2025 and 2023 respectively.

“Partnering with Faun Group, HTWO took one step closer to reducing fossil fuel reliance,” explained Hyundai Motor Group head of hydrogen fuel cell division Lim Tae-won in a media statement. HTWO is the fuel cell system brand that Hyundai launched last year. It represents H2, the hydrogen molecule.

Hyundai is the largest hydrogen car supplier, holding a 59.1 percent market share. In the first three quarters of this year, it sold 9,591 units of its Nexo SUV worldwide, according to SNE Research market tracker data. The second largest share belongs to Toyota, with the Mirai comprising 17.9 percent.

Hyundai has been making solid moves to use its fuel cell systems to keep hold of its market leadership.

Recently, for instance, Hyundai began selling its H2-powered Xcient trucks in South Korea, then brought them to the European market, where units are being sold in Switzerland and Germany.

The company has already developed first- and second-generation hydrogen fuel cell systems and has committed to producing a third-generation upgrade in the near future. The company’s goal is the production of 500,000 H2-powered vehicles by 2030, and 700,000 systems by the same year.

Last year in March, the South Korean automaker started building its first overseas production factor for fuel cells. It was located in Gwangzhou, China and is a key component of its target to cease combustion engine vehicle production by 2035. Its local hydrogen fuel cell systems plant is located 106 kilometers from Seoul, in North Chungcheong Province.

