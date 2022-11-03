Hexagon Purus has entered into a four-year supply agreement with CaetanoBus.

CaetanoBus, a bus and chassis manufacturer in Portugal, has selected Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, to supply hydrogen fuel system for their serially produced fuel cell transit buses, over the next four years.

Hexagon Purus is a leading supplier of zero-emission mobility solutions.

Dedicated to contributing toward a cleaner energy future, Hexagon Purus enables zero-emission mobility. It is a world leading supplier of battery systems, hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, and vehicle integration solutions for battery electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

The company’s products are used in various applications. Among these include light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, refueling, distribution, rail, aerospace and maritime.

Also committed to supporting a cleaner energy future, CaetanoBus has focused on electric mobility since 1980. It uses technology, innovation and design when creating vehicles for cities and airports. Its new hydrogen fuel system supply agreement with Hexagon Purus for CaetanoBus’ serially produced fuel cell transit buses is yet another step toward clean innovation for the company.

The H2 supplied for the fuel cell transit buses is only the latest agreement between CaetanoBus and Hexagon Purus.

The clean mobility solutions provider has previously delivered several hydrogen fuel systems to CaetanoBus, which is part of Toyota Caetano Portugal and Mitsui & Co. This latest agreement further strengthens their partnership.

CaetanoBus CEO Patricia Vasconcelos said in a statement about the most recent agreement that CatenoBus is “happy to have Hexagon Purus onboard the team as a reliable partner and supplier of hydrogen fuel storage systems for serial production of our fuel-cell transit buses.”

Also commenting on the latest partnership, Hexagon Purus Executive Vice President, Michael Kleschinski said that becoming CaetanoBus’ “preferred supplier of hydrogen fuel systems” for their transit buses, highlights Hexagon Purus’ “strong market position with European bus OEMs”.

The hydrogen fuel systems that will be supplied for the fuel cell transit buses as part of the four-year supply agreement, will come from the Hexagon Purus’ facility in Kassel, Germany. EUR 35 million (USD 34.55 million) is the approximate potential value over the lifetime of the frame agreement.

