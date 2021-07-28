Air Products and Cummins collaborate to boost fuel cell truck development

Share this...

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the deployment of the vehicles.

World leader in hydrogen supply and transportation Air Products (NYSE stock symbol APD) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE stock symbol CMI), global leader in power and hydrogen tech, have announced their collaboration to accelerate fuel cell truck development and deployment.

The companies signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost the tech’s integration.

The companies are working on the development and integration of fuel cell truck technology in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The MoU outlines a collaboration in which Cummins will be providing the H2 electric powertrains integrated into heavy-duty trucks from OEM partners for Air Products. On the other hand, Air Products will be starting the conversion process for its own global fleet of distribution vehicles, turning them into hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs)

Air Products successfully completed its demonstration and pilot phase. Now, it intends to convert its entire global fleet into zero-emission H2-powered vehicles. This represents about two thousand trucks.

Cummins and Air products expect the fuel cell truck demonstration phase to start next year.

Moreover, the companies will be collaborating to open the availability of renewable hydrogen, including H2 infrastructure opportunities. The goal is to help promote H2 mobility adoption by placing the fuel within reach of those who would need it in order to start using the vehicles in any realistic way.

“We believe hydrogen is the future for heavy duty segments of the transportation market and we can demonstrate to the world its merits by being a first-mover in transitioning our heavy-duty fleet of trucks to hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles,” said Air Products chair, president and CEO Seifi Ghasemi. We are pleased to be working with Cummins to achieve our fleet transition goals. Sustainability is Air Products’ growth strategy and creates our growth opportunities, and nothing says more about our company’s approach to sustainability than a fleet of zero-emission vehicles on the road delivering product to customers every day.”

Cummins CEO and chair Tom Linebarger went on to describe the fuel cell truck collaboration as “another turning point for hydrogen and the energy transition.”