Australian green hydrogen hub prepares to fuel heavy vehicles in Northam

The location is aiming to be ready in a year and a half for H2 refueling in garbage trucks, buses and more.

A green hydrogen hub in Northam, West Australia, is preparing to begin supplying large vehicles with the H2 that will power them in about 18 months.

The vehicles will include buses, garbage trucks, concrete mixers and even road trains.

Northam is located about an hour east of Perth. Supporters of the new green hydrogen hub say that this plant will be the first in Australia for renewable H2 production for vehicles. At the end of July, the project was handed a $5 million grant from the state government to help accelerate the process.

Infinite Green Energy (IGE) owns the project as a part of a partnership with Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction and Doral Energy Group.

According to Stephen Gauld, founder and CEO of IGE, to meet the hub’s demand, they expect to need to produce four tons per day. This would be an adequate supply to power 78 Class 8 heavy haul trucks.

The green hydrogen hub is specifically focused on producing the H2 needed to refuel heavy vehicles.

“We’re focused on … the heavy haul market,” said Gauld in a recent media interview. “As the market evolves, we’ll eventually have green electricity into data centres as Northam expands. We’re also looking at shunt trains.”

IGE intends to double the size of its Northam Solar Farm throughout the next year and a half. It will also build five wind turbines and a number of single-story buildings. It will construct an H2 plant and fueling station as well.

Pending approvals

According to Gauld, the project is now waiting for its approvals from a Shire of Northam joint development assessment panel. Once they have arrived, groundbreaking could occur as early as October. The plant is slated for operation by the close of next year or the start of 2025.

“The earthworks and civils will be awarded to the companies who have helped us so far with the early works,” said Gauld, who explained that local contractors would be completing much of the construction work on the green hydrogen hub.

