Linde commits to green hydrogen for trucks and becomes H2Accelerate member

This represents the company’s most recent move to participate in the H2 economy’s evolution.

Linde has announced that it has become the 7th member of H2Accelerate and that it is committing to green hydrogen for truck refuelling stations worldwide.

The industrial gas giant has already installed about 200 H2 stations around the world.

Linde’s participation in H2Accelerate will bring its extensive knowledge about industrial gas to the group. At the same time, the company will work to use green hydrogen for decarbonizing the trucking industry.

“We have been in the hydrogen business for a long time and are committed to helping the world to reach its climate targets by contributing with our knowledge expertise and infrastructure to the development of the hydrogen economy,” said Linde’s Clean Energy Development Vice President David Burns when discussing the company’s membership in H2Accelerate. “The task ahead of us is large and complex, as is the environmental challenge that we currently face. The world needs to work together if it wants to come up with a timely solution to tackle climate change.”

Burns went on to add that, “Trucking is one of the sectors that can substantially reduce its emissions if switching from diesel to clean hydrogen. We are very glad to be part of the H2Accelerate collaboration to facilitate and drive that switch.”

Linde’s experience in industrial gas and commitment to green hydrogen makes it a strong fit with H2Accelerate.

“Linde’s knowledge and experience in developing hydrogen production and refuelling facilities adds to an already impressive set of hydrogen fuel providers within the H2Accelerate collaboration,” said H2Accelerate spokesperson Ben Madden. He pointed out that as truck OEMs and hydrogen refueling work together, the collaboration represented by the group will make it possible for H2 in the trucking industry to achieve mass market scale within the deadlines required to stick to ambitious climate targets.

With Linde’s commitment and expertise as a part of this green hydrogen collaboration, it will “increase the speed at which a European hydrogen fuelling network that is truly capable of serving end user needs can be rolled out. We are excited to be working with Linde to achieve this goal,” said Madden.