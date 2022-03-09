Honeywell unveils new green hydrogen production technology

The company’s new tech is based on new catalyst-coated membranes to boost performance and efficiency.

Honeywell has announced that it has developed new green hydrogen production technology based on a catalyst-coated membrane (CCM).

Honeywell says that the renewable H2 tech will undergo further testing with electrolyzer manufacturers.

According to the company, the green hydrogen production tech will undergo further testing with electrolyzer manufacturers. Renewable H2 is expected to play an important role in the energy mix as the world works on decarbonizing energy. The overall demand for H2 is expected to grow by five to seven times over the next three decades, according to Hydrogen Council data cited in Honeywell’s news release about its new tech.

The new technology concentrates on CCMs for Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers as well as Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzers. Lab testing on the company’s most recent CCMs have shown to bring on improved electrolyzer efficiency and a higher electric current density. This is made possible by way of a groundbreaking proprietary high ionic conductivity membrane in addition to a high activity catalyst.

The difference the green hydrogen production technology is expected to make is a 25 percent cost reduction.

The company’s news release said that the tech would provide a 25 percent reduction in the electrolyzer stack’s cost.

The green hydrogen production tech was developed as a part of the company’s Green Hydrogen program, which is based on a foundation of decades of research and development and manufacturing experience for the development of leading catalysts and membranes for gas processing, steel, refining, and petrochemical industries. Additionally, the program brings experience from the most cutting-edge membrane developments for battery and power applications.

“Honeywell is a proven leader in developing innovative membrane technologies, and our latest technology has been validated in lab tests by third-party hydrogen electrolyzer technologists,” said Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions Vice President and General Manager Ben Owens. “By accelerating the development of these high-performance CCMs, Honeywell is contributing to the transition to a hydrogen-based economy.”

The company recently announced a new commitment to a 2035 target for achieving both operation and facility carbon neutrality.