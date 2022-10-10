The companies have agreed to pursue the initiative to help Europe mitigate its energy crisis.

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) have agreed to partner in the development of the largest green hydrogen integrated project in the world. The goal is to support Europe to overcome its energy and climate crisis.

The first phase of the partnership involves developing and investing in a 300k ton renewable H2 supply.

The companies are currently deciding on the final locations for the first phase of the green hydrogen partnership. They will continue to work together in addressing the range of different challenges arising from the combination of energy security and a transition to cleaner fuel and power. They will be collaborating on the development of renewable H2 at an industrial scale, including the production of the renewable energy itself.

[German] Shell and Norsk Hydro to c... Please enable JavaScript ➡️PLAY THIS HYDROGEN NEWS ARTICLE

FFI is bringing its market leadership experience in the development of largescale renewable energy production. TES will be bringing the EU’s clean H2 market its sustainable business model and access to that market.

Green hydrogen is seen as promising carbon emission-free fuel and reduced dependency on Russian energy.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection has been taking considerable steps forward in providing immediate European energy security.

As a component of that effort, it recently chose TES for the joint development and implementation of the fifth Floating Storage Regasification Unit in Germany. At the same time, the TES terminal in Wilhelmshaven will also provide the main entry point for safe, clean, affordable, energy to Europe with adequate abundance for energy security. It will simultaneously provide a jumping-off point for a circular carbon economy.

TES intends to import clean H2 (renewable natural gas) for its ease of transportation and storage as well as because it is economical. This way, TTS can leverage its existing energy infrastructure worldwide throughout the value chain. The CO2 will act as a carrier. Once the gas has arrived in Germany, carbon capture technology will be employed and the CO2 will be brought back to the supply location where the green hydrogen is made, using a circular, closed-loop, zero-carbon system.

Article in a nutshell…

– Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) have agreed to partner in the development of the largest green hydrogen integrated project in the world.

– The goal is to support Europe to overcome its energy and climate crisis.

– The first phase of the partnership involves developing and investing in a 300k ton renewable H2 supply.

– Green hydrogen is seen as promising carbon emission-free fuel and reduced dependency on Russian energy.

– As a component of that effort, it recently chose TES for the joint development and implementation of the fifth Floating Storage Regasification Unit in Germany.

– At the same time, the TES terminal in Wilhelmshaven will also provide the main entry point for safe, clean, affordable, energy to Europe with adequate abundance for energy security.